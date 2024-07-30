BMX racing Olympic Games schedule: Sprint and freestyle event times in Paris

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are the fifth Olympics to include BMX racing. Last time out in Tokyo saw a new event: freestyle BMX racing in which riders are scored for tricks in an urban park. Team USA's Hannah Roberts won silver in that event and returns this year for Team USA.

The sprint racing event features eight competitors each in the men's and women's categories. In the Tokyo Olympics, British cyclist Beth Shriever won the women's event and Dutch rider Niek Kimmann won the men's event. In the freestyle racing event, Australian Logan Martin is the men's defending gold medalist and British rider Charlotte Worthington is the defending women's gold medalist.

Here's a full schedule for the men's and women's BMX events in the Paris Olympics:

Olympics 2024: Women's BMX racing schedule

All times Eastern.

Thursday, August 1

Quarterfinals Run 1: 2:20 p.m.

Quarterfinals Run 2: 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals Run 3: 3:40 p.m.

Last Chance Race: 4:15 p.m.

Friday, August 2

Semifinals Run 1: 2:15 p.m.

Semifinals Run 2: 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals Run 3: 3:15 p.m.

Final: 3:50 p.m.

All times Eastern.

Wednesday, July 30

Park qualification: 7:25 a.m.

Thursday, July 31

Park final: 7:10 a.m.

Olympics 2024: Men's BMX racing schedule

All times Eastern.

Thursday, August 1

Quarterfinals Run 1: 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals Run 2: 2:40 p.m.

Quarterfinals Run 3: 3:20 p.m.

Last Chance Race: 4:05 p.m.

Friday, August 2

Semifinals Run 1: 2 p.m.

Semifinals Run 2: 2:30 p.m.

Semifinals Run 3: 3 p.m.

Final: 3:35 p.m.

All times Eastern.

Wednesday, July 30

Park qualification: 9:11 a.m.

Thursday, July 31

Park final: 8:44 a.m.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: BMX racing Olympic schedule and events for Paris Games 2024