Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65-million extension

Jordan Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance. (Reuters)

The St. Louis Blues announced Tuesday that they have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year, $65 million ($8.125 million AAV) contract extension.

Those big goals and big cellys aren't going anywhere. https://t.co/U2YFxK5441 #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 13, 2022

"I'm so thankful to the Blues organization for putting their trust in me and giving me the opportunity to wear the Blue Note for the forseeable future," Kyrou told stlouisblues.com. "Being able to call St. Louis my home is amazing. I can't say enough about how much I love the city. And to the best fans in the League, I can't thank you enough for always showing me love and support."

Kyrou is fresh off a breakthrough season in which he scored 27 goals and registered 48 assists for 75 points in 74 games, all career highs. The 24-year-old was selected to the 2022 NHL All-Star Game, shining in the skills competition as he won the fastest skater challenge.

The Toronto native had recorded 47 points in 99 career NHL games prior to last year.

Taken by St. Louis with the 35th overall pick of the 2016 NHL Draft, Kyrou made his NHL debut on Oct. 4, 2018 after starring for the Sarnia Sting of the Ontario Hockey League between 2014 and '18.

"It's pretty incredible," Kyrou said. "This is something you work your whole life for and to finally get this (long-term deal) done feels amazing. It's a very special moment for me and my family."

Kyrou was a member of Team Canada at the 2018 World Junior Championships, helping the country clinch the gold medal in Buffalo.

Kyrou's new deal will kick in at the start of the 2023-2024 season, as he's currently in the final year of a two-year, $5.6 million bridge deal he signed prior to last season. The term and money on the deal are identical to the contract extension signed by teammate Robert Thomas in July.

