Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder was reportedly dealt to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays have traded star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

BREAKING: All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernández has been traded to the Seattle Mariners from the Toronto Blue Jays, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 16, 2022

According to the Seattle Times Ryan Divish, the Mariners are sending reliever Erik Swanson and pitching prospect Adam Macko in return.

