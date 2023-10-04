Blue Jays swept by Twins after costly managing and baserunning blunders in Game 2

The Blue Jays yanked Jose Berrios in favour of Yusei Kikuchi early in the game, and the decision proved costly. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays' 2023 playoff run is already over after a two-game sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Twins in the American League wild-card series.

Wednesday's 2-0 Game 2 loss was headlined by two key Blue Jays blunders, one from the dugout and one on the field.

Jose Berrios got the start for the Blue Jays and was pitching well through three innings, holding the Twins off the board while allowing three hits to go along with five strikeouts. After walking the first batter of the fourth inning, Blue Jays manager John Schneider opted to yank his starter after 47 pitches, summoning lefty Yusei Kikuchi out of the bullpen.

Kikuchi promptly loaded the bases before allowing an RBI single to Carlos Correa. He limited the damage to just one additional run, but Minnesota grabbed a 2-0 lead that would stand for the remainder of the contest.

Schneider's decision sent Blue Jays fans into a frenzy on social media.

The second costly mistake was made by Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was picked off second base to end the top of the fifth inning. The Blue Jays had runners at second and third with Bo Bichette at the plate, but Guerrero Jr.'s gaffe ended the frame.

Toronto's only other real offensive threat came in the top of the sixth inning, but Matt Chapman grounded into a double play with the bases loaded. The Blue Jays brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth but Daulton Varsho struck out to end the game.

The Blue Jays have lost each of their past seven playoff games dating back to the 2016 ALCS. The team is 0-6 in the Guerrero Jr.-Bichette era.

With the win, Minnesota earned its first playoff series victory since 2002. The Twins snapped their infamous 18-game postseason losing streak in Game 1 on Tuesday.

Minnesota advances to play the Houston Astros in the ALDS, with that series beginning Saturday in Texas.