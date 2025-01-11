Blue Jays sign reliever Hoffman to three-year-deal

TORONTO — Right-handed pitcher Jeff Hoffman, selected ninth overall by the Blue Jays in 2014 first-year player draft and dealt to the Colorado Rockies the following summer, is back with Toronto.

The Blue Jays agreed to terms Friday with the 32-year-old Hoffman on a three-year contract worth $33 million.

Hoffman posted a 2.17 ERA across 68 appearances for the Phillies in 2024, earning his first career All-Star nod after striking out 89 batters and walking 16 over 66 1/3 innings of work.

The 6-5, 235-pound native of Latham, N.Y., has played 256 career MLB games (50 starts) between the Rockies, Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies, combining to go 23-26 with a 4.82 ERA.

“We are excited to add Jeff to our bullpen. His arsenal, strike throwing, and ability to miss bats against all types of hitters is elite and will undoubtedly make us better,” said Blue Jays' GM Ross Atkins.

“Jeff will get an opportunity to close games for us this season. His track record, competitiveness, and experience make him a great complement to this group."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2025.

The Canadian Press