Blue Jays set a truly bizarre world record

The Toronto Blue Jays now hold one of the World’s most bizarre records. (Twitter // BlueJays)

As the Major League Baseball offseason continues to roll on, some teams are making franchise-changing moves like trying to sign Bryce Harper to a record-breaking contract.

The Toronto Blue Jays, on the other hand, have been focused on breaking Guinness World Records.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was announced ahead of the team’s ‘Winter Fest,’ an annual fan appreciation event hosted by the organization, that the club bested the entire world in creating the largest foam finger to ever grace planet earth.

IT'S OFFICIAL! We have the @GWR largest foam finger in the building for #TBJWinterFest thanks to @TD_Canada. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/B4CKxA5Uh0 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 18, 2019





That’s one big finger.

Prior to the Blue Jays’ massive foam hand, Dell Technologies held the record which was set in 2017. So if you had plans to vacation in Round Rock, Texas to take in this now obsolete index finger, you may want to change your destination to north of the border.