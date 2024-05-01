Blue Jays play the Royals with series tied 1-1

Kansas City Royals (18-13, second in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (15-16, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Seth Lugo (4-1, 1.66 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (2-4, 5.64 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -135, Royals +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Toronto has a 15-16 record overall and an 8-6 record at home. The Blue Jays have a 10-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Kansas City is 18-13 overall and 6-8 in road games. The Royals have a 12-4 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Royals lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner has eight doubles and four home runs for the Blue Jays. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-31 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Salvador Perez has five doubles, seven home runs and 26 RBI for the Royals. Kyle Isbel is 7-for-28 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .206 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Royals: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Alec Marsh: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press