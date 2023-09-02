Blue Jays’ Jansen fractures middle finger, Tyler Heineman recalled

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly placed catcher Danny Jansen on the 10-day IL with a fractured finger after he was struck by a foul ball against the Colorado Rockies.

In a corresponding move, the club has also recalled catcher Tyler Heinemann from Triple-A Buffalo.

Jansen's trip to the injured list follows a slew of poor injury luck for the Blue Jays of late. Earlier this week, the club placed both Matt Chapman and Bo Bichette on the injured list due to a sprained middle finger and strained quad respectively.

Compounding measures with Jansen's injury, which as of yet is unclear in its severity and whether it will keep him out long-term, is the timing it comes at.

Danny Jansen is headed back to the IL for the Blue Jays amidst a critical stretch for the club. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

After a win yesterday over the Colorado Rockies, combined with losses from all three AL West playoff contenders, the Blue Jays pulled to within a game and a half of the American League's final Wild Card spot. Nevertheless, as the injuries pile up for Toronto, their playoff aspirations remain in a precarious spot with just over a month to go.

Jansen has also been a key cog for the Blue Jays this season, despite already hitting the injured list earlier this campaign with a left groin strain in May. The slugging catcher continued to elevate his career high with a mammoth 17th home run of the season Friday night, bringing his season-long slash line to .228/.312/.474, good for third on the Blue Jays in OPS (.786).

In the meantime, the Blue Jays will likely look to give Alejandro Kirk some extended runway as he hopes to find his groove during the season's home stretch.

The 2022 All-Star hasn't quite followed up his Silver Slugger-winning campaign with the same degree of success. The 24-year-old has seen his number plummet across the board this year, including a career-low .691 OPS in 97 games this season.