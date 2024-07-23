Blue Jays host the Rays to start 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (50-50, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (45-54, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shawn Armstrong (2-2, 5.91 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-7, 4.01 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -159, Rays +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays start a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

Toronto is 22-26 at home and 45-54 overall. The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .311.

Tampa Bay has gone 23-23 in road games and 50-50 overall. The Rays have a 19-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Tuesday's game is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Rays are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 16 home runs while slugging .473. George Springer is 13-for-43 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 35 extra base hits (18 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs). Randy Arozarena is 11-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .259 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rays: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-Day IL (knee), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (knee), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press