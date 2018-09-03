Blue Jays fans won't be seeing Josh Donaldson in his new threads this week

Donaldson will miss Cleveland’s series against the Blue Jays this weekend.

It was never likely to happen, but at least now we know for sure.

Blue Jays fans will not get the opportunity to see Josh Donaldson hit the field with his new team when the Cleveland Indians visit the Rogers Centre for a four games series beginning Thursday night.

A few days after his trade, the 2015 American League MVP has been placed on the disabled list.

Roster move: – Placed INF Josh Donaldson (left calf strain) on the 10-day Disabled List, retroactive to September 1. Josh will begin a rehab assignment in Triple-A Columbus this afternoon where he will play 3B.#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/yfZA08UBpv — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) September 3, 2018





#Indians planning to place Donaldson on DL, source tells The Athletic. Would go on rehab assignment, be out minimum of 10 days and miss series in Toronto at end of this week. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) September 3, 2018





For anyone that has been following the 32-year-old’s difficult campaign, this isn’t a shock. Donaldson has been dealing with a nagging calf injury since May and this next stint on the DL will hopefully be what he needs to return to MLB action.

As a result, Jays fans will have to wait until next season for his return to Toronto. Although disappointing, it may be for the best as things are still very raw between Donaldson and his former club. If he did play for the Indians this week, it would kind of be like seeing your ex with your cousin at a family reunion a week after you split. It’s an emotional, confusing and difficult experience… Or so I’ve been told.

Story Continues

We can only hope that the passage of time will allow both sides to appreciate the reunion in Toronto come 2019.

The Indians currently sit atop the American League Central with a record of 77-59. Their 14.0 game advantage on the second-place Minnesota Twins (63-73) is the biggest in baseball.

So, with a spot in the postseason all but locked up, Cleveland will definitely be keeping a close eye on their star trade deadline acquisition. If he returns to form, Donaldson could very well be the player that helps to propel a deep playoff run for the squad.

More MLB coverage on Yahoo Sports:



