Blue Jays designate reliever Tim Mayza for assignment, Romano out indefinitely

TORONTO — Veteran reliever Tim Mayza has been designated for assignment and one-time closer Jordan Romano of Markham, Ont., has been shut down by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mayza was sent to the triple-A Buffalo Bisons, with right-hander Jose Cuas recalled to take his place.

Because Mayza is considered a veteran under Major League Baseball's collective agreement, he must clear waivers before being able to report to Toronto's minor league team.

Cuas had been claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays on Sunday from the Chicago Cubs.

Mayza's reassignment comes after he surrendered five earned runs without recording an out in Friday's 16-5 loss to New York, bumping his earned-run average to 8.03 in 35 appearances this season.

Romano will consult with doctors on Tuesday after he felt discomfort in his elbow throwing on Friday.

The 32-year-old Mayza, who has spent his entire seven-year career with the Blue Jays, had a career-best 1.52 ERA in 69 showings in 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2024.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press