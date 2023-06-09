Blue Jays designate Anthony Bass for assignment in wake of controversy

Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass has made headlines for the wrong reasons this season. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays designated Anthony Bass for assignment on Friday in the wake of the controversial reliever sharing a hateful, anti-LGBTQ+ post on his Instagram account last month.

Bass was scheduled to catch the ceremonial first pitch before Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins as the Blue Jays kick off their Pride Weekend festivities.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Pitcher Mitch White was reinstated from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move and will be active for Friday's game.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP Mitch White has been reinstated from the 60-day IL and will be active for tonight’s game



🔹 RHP Anthony Bass has been designated for assignment pic.twitter.com/O36mqtPENc — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 9, 2023

More details to come.