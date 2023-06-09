Blue Jays designate Anthony Bass for assignment in wake of controversy
The Toronto Blue Jays designated Anthony Bass for assignment on Friday in the wake of the controversial reliever sharing a hateful, anti-LGBTQ+ post on his Instagram account last month.
Bass was scheduled to catch the ceremonial first pitch before Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins as the Blue Jays kick off their Pride Weekend festivities.
Pitcher Mitch White was reinstated from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move and will be active for Friday's game.
