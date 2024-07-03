Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano out at least six weeks after arthroscopic surgery

TORONTO — Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano will be out several weeks after he underwent arthroscopic surgery to address an impingement in his right elbow.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday the right-handed reliever from Markham, Ont., will not throw for at least six weeks.

It's possible Romano will return later this season if all goes well with his recovery.

Romano (1-2) laboured through 13 2/3 innings this season before being put on the 15-day injured list. He has a 6.59 earned-run average over 15 appearances for Toronto this season.

He was an all-star in 2022 and 2023, earning 36 saves in each of those seasons as one of the most reliable closers in Major League Baseball.

He had a 2.11 ERA in 2022 and a 2.90 ERA last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press