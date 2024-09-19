Blue Jays bring road skid into matchup with the Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays (72-80, fifth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (73-79, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-11, 4.02 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Rangers: Kumar Rocker (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -112, Blue Jays -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Texas Rangers looking to end a three-game road slide.

Texas has gone 43-34 at home and 73-79 overall. The Rangers are 38-69 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Toronto has gone 34-43 on the road and 72-80 overall. The Blue Jays have a 55-26 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Blue Jays lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 26 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs while hitting .235 for the Rangers. Wyatt Langford is 12-for-37 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 71 extra base hits (42 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs). Spencer Horwitz is 12-for-31 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .217 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Urena: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Seager: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (foot), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: day-to-day (finger), Will Wagner: 60-Day IL (knee), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press