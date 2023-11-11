5 bargain free agents Blue Jays could pursue in MLB offseason

Michael A. Taylor is an affordable target for the Blue Jays. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays need to add multiple pieces this offseason. While the club could splurge in a weak free-agent class, it’s far more likely Toronto opts for multiple mid-level or bargain options.

Here are five cheap free agents the Blue Jays could sign.

Michael A. Taylor: OF

There’s already been one report suggesting the Blue Jays are interested in the speedy outfielder.

Think of Taylor as a Kevin Kiermaier replacement with a few interchangeable skills. Both guys are exceptional defenders — Kiermaier posted 13 outs above average, whereas Taylor was worth nine OAA — but Taylor has far more power. The 32-year-old drilled a career-high 21 homers with the Minnesota Twins last year, which makes him extra tantalizing for a Blue Jays squad that lacked power for all of 2023.

Still, there’s no denying Taylor is a flawed player. He’s got pop from the right side, but much of his impact is negated by a career .294 OBP and 29.7% strikeout rate. If the Blue Jays toss Taylor a one-year deal, it won’t be very expensive, and we can assume it means other signings are coming, too.

Evan Longoria: 3B

“Longo,” as he’s nicknamed in MLB circles, could be the Blue Jays’ Brandon Belt equivalent for 2024, albeit with less offensive impact. At 38 years old, Longoria has obvious shortcomings in his game. It would be tough to count on him for more than 100 games, and Blue Jays fans would be lucky to see him hit above .240.

But with Longoria, you get intangibles very few others can provide. He remains a competent defender (1 OAA for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023) with excellent vocal leadership skills on and off the diamond. Kevin Gausman and Kiermaier, two former teammates, have spoken glowingly about Longoria’s character.

Longoria is a smooth fit on a one-year deal. Toronto has several high-upside youngsters — Orelvis Martinez, Addison Barger, and Davis Schneider — in line for playing time at the hot corner, so it would be lovely to have Longoria’s mentorship in the mix.

Alex Wood: LHP

The 32-year-old is funky with his delivery, opening up his right side and slinging the ball from a left-handed sidearm slot. That deception alone could make Wood an intriguing swingman for the Blue Jays.

Depending on how you view Alek Manoah, you could argue Toronto has a set-in-stone five-man rotation for next season. Therefore, it doesn’t make much sense to sign an expensive starting pitcher. Wood, however, won’t be too costly. He’s been up and down over the last few seasons and made 17 relief appearances with the San Francisco Giants in 2023.

Wood made some positive strides, such as chopping down his HR/9 rate, but, overall, his numbers were sketchy. The North Carolina native’s FIP and walk rate increased from 2022 to 2023, while his strikeout numbers took a nosedive. Again, these regressions will lower his cost.

Blue Jays fans recognized Toronto was shallow on starting pitching depth last year. That’ll be the same case again this year if the front office doesn’t get busy. Wood is an easy guy to start with, and he has the potential to blossom into something more.

Amed Rosario: SS/2B

Toronto has spots to fill at second base and third base, so Rosario is worth investigating as a part-time piece. His 2023 season wasn’t especially pretty (.263/.305/.378), but the 27-year-old still has plenty to give in an already-talented Blue Jays batting order.

While Rosario doesn’t walk much, he puts the ball in play, and his 95th percentile sprint speed does the rest. There’s potential for pop — he had 11 homers and 71 RBI in 2022 — and Rosario leads all MLB players with 39 triples since 2018.

Rosario is an easy fill-in for the Whit Merrifield role and can also play shortstop when Bo Bichette needs a day off. There won’t be cheering in the streets if Toronto makes this deal, but the Blue Jays would be a better ball club with Rosario.

Jesse Winker: OF

Social media will love this one, I’m sure. *Ducks*

Winker was terrible last year. Brutal. Bottom of the barrel in every aspect of his game, from the .247 SLG to the miraculous -0.5 dWAR he posted in just six games in the outfield. In 61 games, he had six extra-base hits and only one home run.

But the first six years of Winker’s career resulted in an .837 OPS and a 123 OPS+. The 30-year-old battled back and quad issues in 2023, which basically washed his whole season away. And even if he improves to just a league-average hitter in 2024, he’ll still take his walks at a slightly above-average clip.

Like the Blue Jays did with Belt and Kiermaier last winter, Toronto could take a swing on Winker feeling 100%. If the Buffalo native finds his stroke, the Jays look like geniuses. If he doesn’t, then designate him for assignment and promote from within.