Blue Jays announce three additions to John Schneider's coaching staff

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays announced three additions to manager John Schneider's staff Monday.

Lou Iannotti is joining the team as assistant hitting coach, Graham Johnson as bullpen coach and Sam Greene as assistant pitching coach.

Iannotti spent last 2024 season as a hitting co-ordinator for the World Series-champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Johnson spent three seasons as the pitching coach of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Greene has held a variety of research and development roles since joining the Jays in 2021 and spent the 2024 campaign as a senior pitching research specialist.

They join hitting coach David Popkins, who joined the Jays in October, as new members of Schneider's staff.

Bench coach Don Mattingly, associate manager DeMarlo Hale, pitching coach Pete Walker, first base coach Mark Budzinski, third base coach Carlos Febles, assistant hitting coach Hunter Mense and mental performance coach John Lannan are all set to reprise their roles from the 2024 season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press