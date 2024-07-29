Blue Jays aim to keep win streak alive against the Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays (49-56, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (62-43, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez (1-3, 3.69 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Orioles: Zach Eflin (5-7, 4.09 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -191, Blue Jays +159; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will attempt to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore is 31-24 in home games and 62-43 overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Toronto has a 49-56 record overall and a 23-28 record on the road. The Blue Jays are 16-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander has 16 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 68 RBI while hitting .240 for the Orioles. Colton Cowser is 12-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 22 doubles and 19 home runs while hitting .301 for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 10-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .269 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jorge Mateo: 10-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-Day IL (knee), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press