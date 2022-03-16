Reports: Blue Jays acquire infielder Matt Chapman from A's

Infielder Matt Chapman has reportedly been traded to the Blue Jays. (Getty)
The Toronto Blue Jays have made another big post-lockout move, trading for third baseman Matt Chapman with the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

More details of the trade haven't been disclosed as of this writing.

Chapman, 28, is fresh off his third Gold Glove season in addition to 27 home runs, 72 RBIs and .716 OPS in 2021. The right-handed hitter's outstanding defence and power mostly make up for a 32.5 percent strikeout rate last season.

He's arbitration eligible for another two years and slated to become a free agent after the 2023 season.

Chapman was a first-round pick by the A's in 2014, making the big-leagues three years later and earning MVP votes in three out of five seasons to add to his three Gold Gloves and one Platinum Glove. He was an AL All-Star in 2019.

The move will likely put an end to speculation regarding the Blue Jays' pursuit of free agent first baseman Freddie Freeman, a 12-year MLB vet and World Series champion with the Atlanta Braves last year. Freeman is slated to hit the open market after the Braves made a deal with none other than the A's to acquire infielder Matt Olson, whom Atlanta signed to an eight-year extension right after the trade.

The Jays had also been linked to outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who split last season between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox after six seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

Oakland, on the other hand, added to its busy stretch after having already traded away stars like Olson and starting pitcher Chris Bassitt — who now joins the New York Mets — since the league's lockout ended on March 10.

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes