Blue Jackets visit the Bruins after Voronkov's 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (15-15-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (19-14-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -223, Blue Jackets +183; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Boston Bruins after Dmitri Voronkov's two-goal game against the Boston Bruins in the Blue Jackets' 6-2 win.

Boston has a 19-14-4 record overall and an 11-6-2 record in home games. The Bruins have conceded 115 goals while scoring 97 for a -18 scoring differential.

Columbus has a 15-15-6 record overall and a 4-11-3 record in road games. The Blue Jackets have gone 2-2-6 in games decided by a goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Blue Jackets won the previous meeting 6-2. Voronkov scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has 15 goals and 16 assists for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Sean Monahan has 13 goals and 20 assists for the Blue Jackets. Voronkov has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-3-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press