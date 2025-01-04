Blue Jackets host the Blues after van Riemsdyk's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (19-17-4, in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (16-17-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -124, Blues +105; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the St. Louis Blues after James van Riemsdyk scored two goals in the Blue Jackets' 5-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Columbus has a 16-17-6 record overall and a 12-5-3 record on its home ice. The Blue Jackets are 15-5-4 when scoring three or more goals.

St. Louis has an 11-8-3 record on the road and a 19-17-4 record overall. The Blues have gone 17-2-1 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Monahan has 14 goals and 23 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Robert Thomas has eight goals and 22 assists for the Blues. Colton Parayko has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Blues: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press