The Blue Ferrari F1 Car Is Mostly Red

Last week, Ferrari announced plans to race Formula 1 cars featuring two distinct shades of blue at the upcoming Miami Grand Prix. A fully maroon car raced in 2020 led to some hope that the cars would be mostly or even entirely blue, but photos shared today reveal that the latest special Ferrari livery is still... red.

Like the special liveries ran at Monza and Las Vegas last year, the temporary livery is a typical Rosso Corsa base with accents in the alternating colors. Where those cars were yellow and white respectively, Ferrari has opted to paint this car in big splashes of the lighter blue and smaller accents of the darker blue. The color reaches only the wings, the wheels, the halo, and the side pods.

Notably, the colors compliment the smattering of new HP logos that are also debuting this weekend. The printing and other things giant joined the team as a title sponsor last week, so the livery is better seen as a way to acclimate the huge new logos into a clashing livery than as a celebration of Ferrari's rich history with colors that are not red.

Scuderia Ferrari has one win and five podiums through five races this season, making the team a comfortable second-best behind Red Bull in the championship hunt. The now slightly less red Ferrari team heads to Miami looking for a win while there is still time to catch Red Bull and Max Verstappen, but that window is already beginning to close.

