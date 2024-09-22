Bombers chicken dance their way to sixth straight win, blitz Elks 27-14

EDMONTON — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have a nickname for the opposition’s end zone. They refer to it as the “chicken box.”

So, after each of running back Brady Oliveira’s two fourth-quarter touchdowns, he did a chicken dance.

Oliveira ran for 127 yards on 18 carries, scored twice and led the surging Blue Bombers to a 27-14 win over the Edmonton Elks Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium.

For Oliveira, those were his first two touchdowns of the season, an odd stat for a rusher who has 1,021 yards on the year.

"Man, we got in the chicken box tonight,” said Oliveira. “It felt real good to get that monkey off my back. It really felt good to celebrate with my boys in the end zone."

For the West Division-leading Bombers (8-6), it was their sixth straight win. The Elks (5-9) lost for just the second time in seven games.

"I dance like a chicken, cluck like a chicken,” said Oliveira. “They call it the chicken box, the chicken coop, when you get in the end zone. So there's a little bit of a joke going on, over the last couple of weeks, 'how come I haven't got in the chicken box?'

"We knew that, whenever it was going to happen, our celebration was to cluck like a chicken. So, that's exactly what we did."

While Oliveira had a breakout night, Tre Ford’s return as the Edmonton Elks starting quarterback did not go according to plan

Ford lost a fumble and threw two interceptions.

"I don't think I played well, I think the turnovers were a big thing, I think that is what killed us and killed some of our drives,” Ford said. “We could have put points up, that's how the game goes, there's turnovers in it.

"Obviously you try to limit how many of those you do and I didn't do a good job of that today."

With the score tied 10-10 in the fourth quarter, Ford’s underthrown pass was picked off by Blue Bombers linebacker Michael Ayers, who returned the ball to the Elks’ 36-yard line. Oliveira then unleashed a punishing run of 30 yards, followed by a six-yard touchdown scamper, to put the Blue Bombers ahead for good.

Oliveira also scored a late touchdown on a five-yard burst up the middle.

Bombers coach Mike O’Shea said Ayers, a backup, got more playing time because of his impressive work on special teams.

"It was right on time. I think they just had a big run, too. So, he just got up and picked the ball and he was in a bit of no man's land. But he went up and got it — and good for him. It's nice for a young guy, when he makes a play, that his teammates are so excited for him."

Oliveira said the Bombers imposed their will on the Elks late in the game.

"We were getting a lot of good movement up front. You really just start to feel it when you start imposing your will on another grown man. Our offensive line was doing that in the second half, and allowing me to do what I do. I think I ran better in the second half, maybe not being as timid, really I was just getting north and trusting my ability."

The Elks wasted a fantastic rushing day from Justin Rankin, who went for 157 yards on 14 attempts.

Ford finished with 10 completions on 17 passing attempts, and just 131 yards. Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros went 19-for-27 for 191 yards.

Ford was restored as the Elks starting quarterback for the Winnipeg game, another chapter in the Elks’ quarterback saga., After the Elks lost seven in a row to start the year, Ford supplanted McLeod-Bethel Thompson as the starter. Ford started two games, but was knocked out with a rib injury. A rejuvenated Bethel-Thompson was 3-1 in four subsequent starts, but Elks coach Jarious Jackson made the decision to go back to Ford for the Winnipeg game.

After Ford’s struggles, Bethel-Thompson was reinstated as the Elks quarterback midway through the fourth quarter.

In the first half, Ford fumbled on a quarterback draw and, later in the half, a screen pass bounced off the hands of Elks running back Rankin and into the waiting arms of Bombers' defensive back Tony Jones.

Jones also recovered a fumble from Elks running back Kevin Brown.

Collaros threw a pick of his own — with Elks defensive back Darrius Bratton snatching the team’s 10th interception over the last three games.

The Bombers scored on their opening drive of the second half, punctuated by an 11-yard touchdown from Collaros to Ontaria Wilson.

Ford responded with the razzle-dazzle he’s become known for in his short CFL career. On a flea-flicker from Rankin, Ford connected on a 26-yard touchdown strike to Geno Lewis. The ball was underthrown after Rankin pitched the ball back to the quarterback, but Lewis adjusted and was able to scamper into the end zone after beating two defenders to the ball.

NOTES

Elks linebacker Nyles Morgan reached the 300-tackle mark for his CFL career. … The Elks' Leon O’Neal Jr. was ejected for rough play in the third quarter. … The Blue Bombers have won 10 in a row against the Elks.

UP NEXT

This was the first time Winnipeg and Edmonton matched up this season, but they’ll meet again on Friday in the Manitoba capital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2024.

Steven Sandor, The Canadian Press