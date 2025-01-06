Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Blazers vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $14,068,552 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $7,385,972 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 6, 2025

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit

Away TV: KUNP / KATU 2.2

Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

