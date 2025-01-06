Blazers vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena
The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $14,068,552 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $7,385,972 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 6, 2025
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit
Away TV: KUNP / KATU 2.2
Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Blazers vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest