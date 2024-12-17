Who is Blades Brown? Meet the teen golfer whose mom is a former WNBA first-overall pick

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICHIGAN - JULY 24: Blades Brown of the United States watches his shot from the eighth tee during day three of the 76th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship on the South Course at Oakland Hills Country Club on July 24, 2024 in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

The golf world is adding another professional to its elite group of athletes — 17-year-old Blades Brown.

Yes, you read that right. Blades Brown, the top-ranked athlete in the class of 2026, is turning pro. On Tuesday, Brown made the decision Instagram official, announcing that he is forgoing college and will begin competing next year.

The Nashville native has been a rising star, turning heads along the way. But now, there will be even more eyes on his game as he ascends into the pro ranks, and you'll want to keep up with his career.

If you're wondering who Brown is and what you need to know about the young golfer, we've got you covered. Here are more facts about the teen phenom, including his ties to the WNBA.

1. Blades Brown has etched his name in the record books with Tiger Woods and Bobby Clampett

Brown is a golf whiz, and after winning three consecutive TSSAA golf state championships at Brentwood Academy, he left school to further his career.

The move paid off because, in 2023, Brown became the youngest medalist in U.S. Amateur history. He joined a historic group of golfers, including Tiger Woods and Bobby Clampett, as the only players to medal at a U.S. Amateur and a U.S. Junior Amateur competition.

2. Blades Brown's mom was a former WNBA No. 1 overall pick

21 Jun 1997: Rhonda Blades of the New York Liberty in action during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California. The Liberty won the game 67-57. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire /Allsport

Perhaps it shouldn't shock anyone that Brown is an elite athlete who's already made history. His mom is former No.1 overall pick Rhonda Blades Brown.

After a four-year basketball career at Vanderbilt, Rhonda Blades Brown entered the WNBA, where she became the top pick in the 1998 expansion draft. The former guard was also the league's first player to make a 3-point shot.

3. Blades Brown makes his pro golf debut in 2025

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICHIGAN - JULY 24: Blades Brown of the United States lines up his putt on the 13th green during day three of the 76th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship on the South Course at Oakland Hills Country Club on July 24, 2024 in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Golf fans won't have to wait long to see Brown in action. Using a sponsor exemption, he'll make his pro debut at The American Express golf tournament in La Quinta, California, on January 13, 2025.

The exemption is a special invitation from a tournament sponsor that allows a golfer to bypass traditional qualification processes.

