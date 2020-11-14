The Blacklist season 8 premiere recap: Paint it black

Sony Pictures Television/NBC

We were told in The Blacklist season 7 finale, as her coat billowed in the wind like a supervillain’s cape and the Rolling Stones played appropriately overhead, that Elizabeth Keen had officially broken bad. We were told explicitly that Liz was finally choosing to “embrace” the darkness as one more good part of her was chipped away, and then another, and then another, until all that was left is someone who takes what she wants. And what Elizabeth wants is answers.

But after watching the season 8 premiere on Friday night, it seems a lot less like Liz is embracing her inner darkness, and much more like she’s… resigned to it. When Liz made her darkest, absolutely wildest move of the episode — ahem, she kissed Ressler in order to take his gun, shortly after betraying the entire Task Force and willfully sabotaging an FBI investigation — she did it with all the energy of a teenager flipping the bird to a closed door after being told to clean her room. Liz is going through the motions of betraying Red and everyone who cares about her in exchange for (potentially) getting the answer she craves, but let’s face it: Her heart doesn’t really seem in it.

I’ll admit that the season 8 premiere was a bit of a downer in comparison to past premieres (I mean, the main action sequence featured Liz quietly sobbing as she gingerly drove her elderly grandfather around town), but after season 7 was cut short due to quarantine, it’s pretty amazing we’re getting a Blacklist premiere at all. The creators have been very open about the fact that the first three episodes of this season really should have been the last three episodes of season 7, and that might knock off the narrative flow a bit. But from the performances to the editing to the cinematography, all the way across the board, you would never know this season was filmed during a pandemic. I, for one, am thankful to have it… (while I continue quarantining eight months later).

Roanoke, No. 139

The episode opens on a Russian man who’s awaiting trial for murder inside a hotel, being guarded by two U.S. Marshals outside the door. A doctor arrives on the floor and huffily informs the Marshals that another man in the halls has been reported to have a contagious virus (boo, hiss) and he has to get inside. TWIST — he wasn’t a doctor at all, and it was all a ruse to help the Russian man escape! If The Blacklist is here to do one thing, it’s to prove that all federal agents are as easily duped as a 4-year-old whose nose has recently been removed from their face.

Meeting up for the first time this season (and seeming like all is a-okay), Red informs Liz that this was the work of a man known as Roanoke who “disappears” criminals. Roanoke has long been presumed dead, but the Russian escape bears many of his signatures and Red knows who Roanoke’s next client is: Maddy Tolliver/Katarina Rostova. In the season 7 premiere, Katarina’s banker told Red that he wired the money the Kazanjian brothers paid Maddy Toliver directly to this Roanoke man, presumably as a payment for his disappearing services...

But given that Liz tipped Katarina off and Katarina sent her banker to talk to Red anyway, we can’t exactly take this Roanoke lead at face value. And neither can Liz, but here she is: taking the tip from Red, assigning Roanoke as the Task Force’s next Blacklister, and telling her co-workers who didn’t already know, Oh yeah, Maddy Toliver isn’t dead, and also she’s not Maddy Toliver, she’s my mother, Katarina Rostova. Aram’s earnest excitement over Liz getting to meet her mother after all these years was heartbreaking considering how opposite of earnest she’s being with him in return.

Liz is willfully misleading her entire team about her new allegiance to Katarina, and Ressler is onto her. When Cooper sends them out together to investigate a warehouse associated with the Russian man’s escape, Ressler asks Liz to admit that she warned Katarina before Red spoke to her banker, which she does by shrugging her shoulders like a petulant teen. “So, you have picked a side,” Ressler says, asking if Liz is choosing Katarina over Red, or if she’s choosing Katarina over everyone. Ressler doesn’t get an answer to that question, but we do when Liz pockets a piece of evidence from Roanoke’s warehouse without telling Ressler about it.

