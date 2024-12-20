Blackhawks take win streak into matchup with the Flames

Chicago Blackhawks (12-19-2, in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (15-11-7, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against the Calgary Flames.

Calgary has a 15-11-7 record overall and an 11-4-3 record in home games. The Flames rank 10th in NHL play with 127 total penalties (averaging 3.8 per game).

Chicago has a 12-19-2 record overall and a 5-11-2 record in road games. The Blackhawks have gone 10-3-0 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Flames won 3-1 in the previous matchup. Matthew Coronato led the Flames with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coronato has scored eight goals with eight assists for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Ryan Donato has 11 goals and eight assists for the Blackhawks. Ilya Mikheyev has scored four goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

