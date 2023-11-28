Blackhawks place Corey Perry on waivers, plan to terminate contract

The Chicago Blackhawks have placed forward Corey Perry on waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Perry has been away from the club over the past week due to a mysterious absence that neither the team nor player has offered specific details on.

"After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments," the team said in a statement.

"As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers. In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately."

Corey Perry's time with the Blackhawks is over.

