Advertisement

Blackhawks' Connor Bedard adds to early-career legend with first monster game in NHL

Connor Bedard pretty much single-handedly lifted the Blackhawks to a road win over an NHL juggernaut on Thursday with a historic four-point night.

Kyle Cantlon
·Writer
·2 min read

You'll be hearing this on an extremely regular basis for the next 15-20 years: Connor Bedard had himself a night on Thursday.

From his first game to first NHL goal to everything in between, Bedard has already had his fair share of moments, but on Thursday the 18-year-old really announced his arrival to the hockey world with the first multi-goal, four-point night of his young career — in just his 12th game.

Super rookie Connor Bedard went off against the Lightning on Thursday. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Super rookie Connor Bedard went off against the Lightning on Thursday. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (AP)

With this beauty as time ticked down in the first period, Bedard became the youngest player in Blackhawks history to record a multi-goal game.

Not only was the ability to corral that pass and finish in tight at that speed immaculate, but the little no-look, toe-tap back pass he makes in transition to get the puck to Foligno after gaining position on Nikita Kucherov and robbing him with a quick stick lift at the Tampa blue line is an absolute piece of magic from the kid.

Just absurd.

That sensational tuck came just over two minutes after Bedard potted his second point of the opening period with a primary assist via this subtle — but nasty — no-look feed over to Tyler Johnson to give the Blackhawks the lead for good.

Of course, it wouldn't be a truly great night if the star rookie didn't join a legend — and some guy you never heard of from 80 years ago — in the NHL record books, which is exactly what he did.

You're safe for now, Bep.

With the effort, Bedard became youngest NHL player with a three-point first period since Pierre Turgeon in 1987, according to Sportsnet Stats. The Vancouver, British Columbia product is also the youngest player in Blackhawks franchise history with a 3-point game.

Bedard is now up to seven goals and 11 points on the season — leading all rookies, and Blackhawks skaters, in both categories.