Blackburn vs Newcastle LIVE: FA Cup result after thrilling penalty shoot-out

Newcastle are through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after a thrilling penalty shoot-out win over Blackburn saved their season at Ewood Park.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka saved two spot-kicks in the shoot-out following a 1-1 draw in normal time, including the crucial penalty from Rovers captain Dominic Hyam.

Anthony Gordon’s goal had given Newcastle the lead but Eddie Howe’s side were pegged back by Sammie Szmodics and his late equaliser.

Both teams had chances to win the match in extra time, but Newcastle kept their nerve in the shoot-out to keep their hopes of winning a first FA Cup trophy since 1955 alive.

23:00 , Jamie Braidwood

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at around 7pm GMT, 30 minutes before Chelsea face Leeds on ITV4.

Ball numbers for quarter-final draw

1 Newcastle United

2 Chelsea or Leeds United

3 Leicester City

4 Liverpool or Southampton

5 Nottingham Forest or Manchester United

6 Wolverhampton Wanderers or Brighton & Hove Albion

7 Coventry City

8 Manchester City

22:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Alan Shearer reacts to Newcastle’s victory, on BBC One: “It is a massive result for Newcastle and Eddie Howe. They needed this. It’s pretty worrying that it didn’t look like they had energy, but that might galvanise them and give them a bit of hope. It is a huge, huge win.

“They’ve had some really tough draws in the Cups this year, so who knows? Dubravka has been their best player. He [ulled off some fantastic saves and then made those two saves in the penalty shootout.”

(REUTERS)

22:57 , Jamie Braidwood

The moment Newcastle reached the quarter-finals!

Martin Dubravka is the hero for Newcastle as they reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup!#BBCFootball #FACup pic.twitter.com/U79sNGok7I — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 27, 2024

22:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Scenes.

You can see how much this means to Newcastle.

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

22:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle are through to the quarter-finals and they keep their season and hopes of winning a first trophy since 1955 alive!

That is so, so big for Eddie Howe and his players and they have Martin Dubravka to thank for his saves in the shoot-out and extra time.

Either team could have won that. A proper cup tie and a thriller!

Guimaraes is topless and giving it the big one to the away fans.

(Action Images via Reuters)

22:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Dominic Hyam, the Blackburn captain...

DUBRAVKA SAVES!

NEWCASTLE SURVIVE AND ARE THROUGH!

Blackburn: ââï¸âï¸âï¸â

Newcastle: âï¸ââï¸âï¸âï¸

22:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Anthony Gordon for Newcastle... down the middle! Pears went early.

Sudden death for Blackburn now...

Blackburn: ââï¸âï¸âï¸

Newcastle: âï¸ââï¸âï¸âï¸

22:43 , Jamie Braidwood

Yasin Ayari for Blackburn... the 20-year-old... skips to the spot and sends Dubravka the wrong way!

Blackburn: ââï¸âï¸âï¸

Newcastle: âï¸ââï¸âï¸

22:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Elliot Anderson for Newcastle... great pen!

Pears went the right way but that was too powerful.

Blackburn: ââï¸âï¸

Newcastle: âï¸ââï¸âï¸

22:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Sigurdsson for Blackburn - scores!

Dubravka went the right way but couldn’t get near!

Blackburn: ââï¸âï¸

Newcastle: âï¸ââï¸

22:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Bruno Guimaraes for Newcastle... of course he scores... goes straight down the middle.

Blackburn: ââï¸

Newcastle: âï¸ââï¸

22:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Callum Brittain for Blackburn... what a pen! Two steps, into the corner!

Blackburn: ââï¸

Newcastle: âï¸â

22:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Barnes for Newcastle...

SAVED BY PEARS!

Blackburn: â

Newcastle: âï¸â

22:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Szmodics scored in normal time... but Dubravka saves!

Blackburn: â

Newcastle: âï¸

22:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Wow - that was cool, Schar almost walks the ball into the net!

Blackburn:

Newcastle: âï¸

22:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Ok - here we go.

Newcastle win the toss and the penalties will be taken in front of the Newcastle end...

Fabian Schar is up first...

Blackburn:

Newcastle:

22:33 , Jamie Braidwood

What a cup tie!

We’re going to penalties after a thrilling 1-1 draw at Ewood Park.

A place in the quarter-finals will go down to penalties...

22:32 , Jamie Braidwood

120 mins: One more minute of added time...

We’re going to penalties aren’t we?

22:27 , Jamie Braidwood

115 mins: Another Blackburn chance! Szmodics lifts a ball to Sigurdsson, who knocks it back to Yasin Ayari, but he can’t get it back on target!

Time for another Newcastle change: Elliot Anderson replaces Miley, who only came on in the second half.

This is gripping stuff.

22:24 , Jamie Braidwood

112 mins: END TO END!

Now Blackburn almost grab a winner! Szmodics is slipped through on goal, but Dubravka gets out well and blocks with his body!

It was a tired shot from Szmodics!

22:23 , Jamie Braidwood

111 mins: HOW HAVE NEWCASTLE NOT SCORED!!!!

Oh my goodness... Gordon does ever so well to wriggle into the box, he tees up Bruno Guimaraes but with the goal at his mercy he can’t beat the last Blackburn defender, Wharton, who clears off the line!

Barnes then scuffs the volley!

22:21 , Jamie Braidwood

108 mins: A look at that special Pears save!

It’s kept Blackburn alive and they have started the second half of extra time on top...

(Getty Images)

22:14 , Jamie Braidwood

104 mins: More Newcastle pressure - Pears makes another save to tip a header around the post, and then Burn heads over from the second corner!

Half time!

22:11 , Jamie Braidwood

103 mins: WHAT A SAVE! Stunning from Aynsley Pears!

Chrisene makes a heavy touch in the box trying to cut out a pass, and it breaks to Gordon! You think he has to score, but Pears somehow throws out a leg, and then makes an even more improbable stop to block Longstaff from putting away the rebound!

Extraordinary!

22:08 , Jamie Braidwood

99 mins: It’s getting quite last-ditch from Blackburn now! Livramento carries it well into the box and it breaks to Longstaff, but Chrisene this time gets across and slides in!

Bodies on the line...

22:07 , Jamie Braidwood

98 mins: Good block! Miley thinks he has some room in the Blackburn box but captain Hyam gets across and slides in to make an important challenge.

(Action Images via Reuters)

22:04 , Jamie Braidwood

96 mins: Newcastle have made the better start to extra time. Livramento puts a good cross into the box that rolls all the way through, before it’s swept up by Blackburn at the back post.

22:03 , Jamie Braidwood

93 mins: Good play from Gordon to take a touch and turn, before playing it outside to Barnes. The winger is unable to do any damage as his cross is blocked - and Blackburn can clear.

22:00 , Jamie Braidwood

91 mins: Back underway at Ewood Park!

We had extra time recently in the Carabao Cup final - of course.

Can this one be as dramatic? It’s a huge moment in Newcastle’s season.

(Getty Images)

21:54 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re going to EXTRA TIME!

A change for Newcastle as Livramento replaces Trippier.

Meanwhile tonight, Erling Haaland has scored just the five goals for Manchester City in a 6-2 win at Luton...

21:54 , Jamie Braidwood

90+4 mins: Now the referee gets in the way of a Blackburn attack!

Wow - Markanday’s shot was deflected back into Dubravka’s grasp... that was so close.

21:52 , Jamie Braidwood

90+2 mins: Pears slides in to deny Newcastle, just about keeping the ball from going outside the penalty box.

Blackburn are desperate for a free kick on the edge of the Newcastle box but don’t get it.

SAVE by Dubravka! What a hit that was!

Frantic end!

21:50 , Jamie Braidwood

90 mins: Any late chances? Almiron flies forward with a wonderful run down the right, but Barnes can’t find space to make the cross after it’s played out to the left.

Barnes then lets the ball run away from him after a floated ball is played into his path.

There will be five minutes of added time.

21:46 , Jamie Braidwood

86 mins: Chance! Almost another error between Trippier and Lascelles - as Szmodics gets in again! The angle is tight and the Irish striker takes it early, meaning a comfortable save for the goalkeeper.

21:45 , Jamie Braidwood

84 mins: Newcastle come again through Trippier down the right - but they can’t find Gordon this time with the pull-back. There are nervous faces all of a sudden in the Newcastle end.

GOAL! Blackburn 1-1 Newcastle (SZMODICS 79’)

21:39 , Jamie Braidwood

NO THEY DON’T ! BLACKBURN ARE LEVEL!

The roof comes off Ewood Park! Lascelles gives the ball away and releases Sigurdsson - it’s pulled back to Dilan Markanday and his shot is whacked against the bar, but on the rebound, Szmodics is there to thrash the ball into the empty net, past the despairing Newcastle defenders!

A bad mistake from Lascelles and we are set for a grandstand ending!

It was only ever going to be Sammie Szmodics ⚽



The Championship side are level against Newcastle!#BBCFootball #FACup pic.twitter.com/pQTqwkUlcZ — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 27, 2024

21:38 , Jamie Braidwood

77 mins: The Newcastle end are starting to enjoy this now after a nervy first hour. Trippier is given a huge reception as he makes his way over to take their latest corner.

The wind has been taken out of Blackburn’s sails and they have not been as threatening as they were in the first half.

Can they respond? Newcastle have the match under control....

21:34 , Jamie Braidwood

74 mins: Let off for Newcastle - moments after the goal, Szmodics thinks he’s in but is blocked by Schar. It looks like it comes off the Newcastle defender’s arm, but the referee missed it.

GOAL! Blackburn 0-1 Newcastle (GORDON 71’)

21:30 , Jamie Braidwood

NO MISTAKE THIS TIME! HUGE GOAL!

Moments after missing the biggest chance of the game, Gordon finds the net to put Newcastle in front!

It’s created by a wonderful Almiron run, cutting inside the box to conjure a yard of space.

He keeps his cool and pulls it back, finding Gordon - whose movement is smart.

With his first touch, Gordon then guides his finish past Pears and celebrates in front of the Newcastle end!

Newcastle have broken the deadlock and it's Anthony Gordon with the goal at Ewood Park!#BBCFootball #FACup pic.twitter.com/0M3GmMNKyp — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 27, 2024

21:29 , Jamie Braidwood

69 mins: HUGE CHANCE! Longstaff bursts forward and Gordon times his run to race away and through on goal!

But with just the keeper to beat, Gordon is denied by Aynsley Pears, who spreads himself well!

Gordon needed to do much more on that. He did not look convincing.

21:28 , Jamie Braidwood

67 mins: There hasn’t been much of a Newcastle reaction yet, although Blackburn have not been quite as threatening in this half as they were in the first.

There could still be a long way to go.

21:22 , Jamie Braidwood

62 mins: Here come the Newcastle changes: Miguel Almiron, Harvey Barnes and Lewis Miley are on for Newcastle - they replace Isak, Willock and Murphy.

(Getty Images)

21:19 , Jamie Braidwood

60 mins: OFF THE LINE! How has this not gone in?!?!

Blackburn survive an almighty scramble! Trippier’s cross finds Lascelles at the back post. It’s a free header but McFadzean flicks it away on the line.

Somehow, it doesn’t drop to a Newcastle player, and following a scrum, Blackburn hack away!

21:19 , Jamie Braidwood

58 mins: Here we go, though. Murphy starts a slick move as he plays a one-two with Gordon and looks for the corner.

Blackburn get the blocks in, so Newcastle will have a corner on the left...

21:17 , Jamie Braidwood

55 mins: How worried should Newcastle be at this stage?

I’d say very.

I can’t remember a decent Newcastle chance and the busiest the Blackburn goalkeeper has been was when he had to clear tennis balls out of his penalty area.

21:12 , Jamie Braidwood

51 mins: SAVE! Blackburn go close again! Szmodics holds it up in the box and Blackburn pull it back to Buckley, who shoots from 20 yards. Dubravka gets down to his right and pushes it away.

21:09 , Jamie Braidwood

48 mins: Newcastle win a free-kick around 35 yards out, but they try to take it short and Guimaraes’s cross doesn’t beat the first man. Newcastle are then pushed all the way back to Dubravka by Blackburn.

21:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Back underway! Just the one change, with Sigurdsson replacing Gallagher for Blackburn.

21:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Perhaps the highlight of the first half before those Szmodics chances.

Blackburn Rovers fans throw tennis balls on to the pitch in the 14th minute to protest against 14 years of Venky's ownership.#BBCFootball #FACup pic.twitter.com/3kvVdZqucX — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 27, 2024

20:57 , Jamie Braidwood

The final four ties take place on Wednesday night: Chelsea host old rivals Leeds United only three days after that devastating extra-time defeat by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final; Nottingham Forest host Erik ten Hag’s inconsistent Manchester United; Wolves meet Brighton; and League Cup champions Liverpool dust themselves down to face Southampton at Anfield.

The draw will take place before those games kick off.

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw? Start time, TV channel and how to watch online

20:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Elsewhere tonight, Erling Haaland has scored a hat-trick as Manchester City lead Luton at the break.

Half-time scores

Luton 1-3 Man City

Bournemouth 0-0 Leicester

Blackburn 0-0 Newcastle

.. and there are no replays in the fifth round.

Are there replays in the FA Cup fifth round?

20:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Alan Shearer is not happy with one of his former teams, that’s for sure.

“Newcastle have been poor, they’ve been slow, hardly created anything in the final third.”

“Blackburn have been the better team, they’ve had the chances.”

20:47 , Jamie Braidwood

That’s half-time!

It’s a cup tie alright.

20:46 , Jamie Braidwood

44 mins: SAVE! Another chance for Szmodics! Blackburn slices Newcastle open and Szmodics is released onto his left foot - he strikes at goal from inside the box but it’s straight down the throat of Dubravka, who tips over the bar!

Good goalkeeping from Dubravka, who then claims the cross.

But Newcastle have been cut open a few times already tonight and Szmodics could have punished them.

There will be one added minute.

20:42 , Jamie Braidwood

41 mins: Murphy times his run well to get in behind the Blackburn defence. Pears rushes off his line to push him wide and then Blackburn get the bodies behind the ball well, eventually finding the clearance.

Newcastle are keeping them in at the moment - a better spell from the visitors.

Blackburn 0-0 Newcastle

20:40 , Jamie Braidwood

37 mins: Newcastle are finding this increasingly awkward. Blackburn are organised and are working extremely hard to deny Eddie Howe’s side.

(Action Images via Reuters)

20:33 , Jamie Braidwood

31 mins: SAVE! The closest either team has come! Blackburn win the ball back inside the Newcastle half and Dolan is played in down the right. He flashes a dangerous ball right across the face and Dubravka has to make a good save, with Szmodics lurking in behind!

From the corner, Blackburn play it out to Szmodics and his volley zips through a host of bodies. Dubravka saves again!

(Getty Images)

20:29 , Jamie Braidwood

27 mins: Chance! A sight at goal for Szmodics, but he can’t find the target! It’s a good move by Blackburn, as Szmodics is released on his left foot. He goes for the near post, though, and ripples the side-netting as he slices across the ball.

He knows he should have done better.

20:27 , Jamie Braidwood

25 mins: A half-chance for Newcastle as Isak is slipped in, but McFadzean covers the ground well and closes down the Sweden striker.

20:23 , Jamie Braidwood

21 mins: A chance for Newcastle as they win a free-kick close to the byline.

Trippier gets his delivery all wrong, though, and crosses it straight out of play.

20:17 , Jamie Braidwood

15 mins: There are tennis balls on the pitch!

The Blackburn fans are protesting against their owners, the Venky’s, and some fans have thrown yellow tennis balls onto the pitch.

The match is paused - but there are really only a handful of tennis balls to clear up.

We’re back underway after a minute or so.

Blackburn Rovers' Aynsley Pears collects tennis balls thrown onto the pitch by fans (Action Images via Reuters)

(Action Images via Reuters)

20:13 , Jamie Braidwood

11 mins: You know when Trippier is over the ball because of the boos for the former Burnley player.

But Trippier almost sets up Newcastle’s opener - after taking a short corner, he picks out Guimaraes at the back post.

The Brazilian lines up his volley and catches it well - but Wharton gets out well to block bravely.

Guimaraes then had the chance to play in Willock, but overhits his pass.

20:10 , Jamie Braidwood

8 mins: A half-chance for Blackburn and Gallagher, who looked offside but was played in by Schar’s deflection. Gallagher’s shot is half-blocked and loops up easily for Dubravka to grab. It’s been a decent start for Blackburn, given their poor recent run.

20:07 , Jamie Braidwood

6 mins: Guimaraes pings a ball over the top for Isak - who has plenty of space to run into. His touch is poor though and lets Wharton back across. The defender wins his tackle and Blackburn clear the corner.

20:06 , Jamie Braidwood

4 mins: Decent move from Blackburn as Szmodics is slipped in down the right. Blackburn’s top-scorer isn’t able to squeeze a cross back into the box and Newcastle clear.

20:04 , Jamie Braidwood

2 mins: Tripper gets forward down the right and is found with a big switch, but he can’t keep his cross in play.

The Newcastle away end is loud - with over 8,000 making the trip across the Pennines.

20:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle, playing in changed colours of black and yellow, get us underway!

20:00 , Jamie Braidwood

The players are out, the fans are in the ground, and we’re ready for the 8pm kick-off at Ewood Park!

A big one for Blackburn, arguably an even bigger one for Newcastle. It’s up next!

19:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Alan Shearer blasts Newcastle for showing a “terrible attitude” in the 4-1 defeat at Arsenal on Saturday (he’s not wrong).

He says tonight is an opportunity to get over a “terrible performance” - but there will be further questions should Newcastle crash out.

They have to improve defensively.

19:51 , Jamie Braidwood

There have been issues with the turnstiles at Ewood Park, leading to the delay in kick-off.

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

19:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Alan Shearer’s statue is the best part of 100 miles from Alan Shearer Way. The former is famously just outside St James’ Park, a bronzed right arm up in trademark celebration which, it is to be hoped, he performed after all 206 of his goals for Newcastle United. But the road named after Newcastle’s local hero is on the other side of the Pennines, a stretch of A666 that runs past Ewood Park as far as Shearer’s Island; which, it has to be said, is a rather grandiose name for a roundabout.

Blackburn Rovers against Newcastle is a meeting of six-time FA Cup winners, but when they have not triumphed since 1928 and 1955 respectively. It is also the Shearer derby, a clash of clubs united by their love for a prolific No 9. Shearer became Newcastle’s record goalscorer, dislodging another prolific Geordie, in Jackie Milburn. He made history of a different sort with Blackburn: not merely with his scoring feats, but by making them champions of England for the first time since World War 1.

As two of Shearer’s former clubs meet in the fifth round of the FA Cup tonight, Richard Jolly salutes a No 9 whose goals and records meant more because of who he scored them for.

Alan Shearer connects Blackburn and Newcastle to football’s lost era

19:35 , Jamie Braidwood

There has been a delay of kick-off tonight due to fans being unable to get into the ground at Ewood Park.

The FA Cup tie will now begin at 8pm.

🚨 Kick-off has been delayed by 15 minutes until 8pm in order to allow as many supporters as possible to enter the ground.#ROVvNEW | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 27, 2024

19:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Road to the fifth round:

Blackburn, meanwhile, have been among the goals so far in the FA Cup.

Rovers beat League One’s Cambridge United 5-2 before knocking out League Two’s Wrexham with a 4-1 win.

Sammie Szmodics is the joint-top scorer in the FA Cup this season with five goals so far during Blackburn’s run.

Now he and they take on Premier League opposition...

(Getty Images)

19:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Road to the fifth round:

Newcastle have won both matches in the FA Cup away from home so far, and are going for a third tonight.

Eddie Howe’s side defeated rivals Sunderland before knocking out Fulham at Craven Cottage.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Blackburn vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

Eddie Howe on the importance of the injured Joelinton, who has been missing for the majority of Newcastle’s poor form:

We’ve missed Joe’s qualities, especially physically, his robustness, his abilities in duels, set-plays for and against.

“We’re very lucky to have a midfielder that’s as big as he is and as competitive as he is and whenever you lose those qualities, you notice when they’re not there.

“He’s a very unusual midfielder, really, a prototype. You don’t get many like him and it’s certainly been missed, what he can bring.”

Newcastle will be without Joelinton for a prolonged spell (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

19:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Eddie Howe makes five changes for tonight’s FA Cup trip to Blackburn. Martin Dubravka has recovered from illness and replaces Loris Karius, while Dan Burn, Jamaal Lascelles, Joe Willock and Jacob Muphy also come in.

Making way are Sven Botman, Lewis Miley, Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron.

Blackburn make two changes with the injured Sondre Tronstad and Ryan Hedges missing out, and Ben Chrisene and Andrew Moran coming in.

18:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news!

Blackburn XI:

🔢 Team news!



2⃣ changes.

✅ Ben Chrisene & Andrew Moran start.

🤕 Sondre Tronstad (ankle) & Ryan Hedges (groin) miss out.

🌹 Our youngest-ever appearance maker Rory Finneran makes the bench.#ROVvNEW | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/w9uCO6DjZr — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 27, 2024

Newcastle XI:

HOWAY THE LADS! ✊ pic.twitter.com/wD1SSTig48 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 27, 2024

18:38 , Jamie Braidwood

We’ll have team news in the next 10 minutes or so!

18:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Blackburn manager John Eustace says his side have a “responsibility to the fans” to perform in the FA Cup given the side’s history in the competition.

Rovers are struggling in the Championship and find themselves in a relegation battle after a slump in form, but Eustace said:

“Blackburn Rovers have won the cup six times and it’s a competition we want to take very seriously. It’s another game where we could showcase ourselves and see where it takes us. It’s a really exciting game, great for the fans and the players to be up against some of the top players in Europe.

“There’s no pressure on us, so we want to go out and express ourselves and see where it takes us. Performances are improving since we came in, and we’re on a good run at the moment, playing some good stuff.”

(Getty Images)

18:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Howe accepted Newcastle were not good enough in their 4-1 defeat at Arsenal on Saturday night.

Newcastle have now conceded 23 goals in their last eight league games and Howe admitted it was a “concern”.

“Of course, we are working on things behind the scenes, but that probably was not evident in today’s performance.

“It is a combination of things, we didn’t do well from corners, knew how good they are in those situations and the third goal as well.

“We were the dominant team and we’d have been right back in the game if we’d got that goal, so difficult moments defensively.

“I don’t think we truly got going in the first half, they put us under pressure, I thought that would be just the start of the game, but at no stage did we really come out of that moment.

“We did not compete well enough which is not like us. It is something to learn from.”

(Getty Images)

17:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe: “We are still in the throes of deciding where this season ends up. Nothing is decided for or against us.

“I definitely want to squash that feeling that we are feeling sorry for ourselves because that has negative connotations. We need the players excited and ambitious, thinking brightly about the future.

“This season can still be very special for us, but we have to make it happen.”

17:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle tips: FA Cup predictions, betting odds & free bets

Blackburn vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

17:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

Blackburn: 19/4

Draw: 17/4

Newcastle: 1/2

Prediction

Blackburn 1-3 Newcastle

17:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Blackburn: Pears; Hyam, McFadzean, Wharton; Brittain, Garrett, Tronstad, Sigurdsson; Moran, Szmodics, Gallagher

Newcastle: Dubravka; Livramento; Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Barnes, Isak, Gordon

17:47 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

Joe Rankin-Costello and John Fleck are unavailable for the hosts, with Ryan Hedges also a doubt after limping off against Norwich on Saturday. Sammie Szmodics is the joint-top scorer in the FA Cup this season with five goals so far.

Newcastle were able to welcome back Alexander Isak and Joe Willock against Arsenal. Martin Dubravka could return after illness, but Nick Pope, Joelinton and Callum Wilson remain out.

17:46 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Blackburn vs Newcastle?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 27 February.

How can I watch it?

Blackburn vs Newcastle will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport, with coverage starting from 7:30pm.

Good evening

17:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello and welcome.

Blackburn host Newcastle in the FA Cup fifth round tonight as the visitors look to save their season. After qualifying for the Champions League last year, Newcastle have slipped to ninth in the Premier League this campaign and were thrashed 4-1 by Arsenal at the weekend, as their dismal defensive form continued.

But manager Eddie Howe believes Newcastle can still have a “very special” season as they look to win the club’s first domestic trophy since 1955, with a place in the quarter-final draw now within reach.

Newcastle travel to a Blackburn side who have slipped to 18th in the Championship, just three points above the relegation zone, after a poor run of form. Like Newcastle, Blackburn are six-time winners of the FA Cup but they last time they won the tournament was 1928.

