Black people more likely to be fined under coronavirus laws than whites, new figures show

New data from the Met shows a higher proportion of ethnic minorities have been arrested or fined under the coronavirus laws. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

People from black, Asian, and minority ethnic backgrounds are more likely to be fined under the coronavirus regulations than white people in London, new data shows.

Figures from the Metropolitan Police show that white people were arrested the most out of all the ethnic breakdowns, 284 times, or 38% of arrests in the capital.

31% of arrests were made on black people, 14% on Asian people and 17% were recorded as either mixed, other or not stated.

The Met said that that “when compared with the composition of the resident population, higher proportions of those in black and minority ethnic (BAME) groups were issued with FPNs (fines) or arrested across London as a whole”.

“The reasons for this are likely to be complex and reflect a range of factors,” the force added.

“This includes interactions between the areas subject to significant proactive policing activity targeting crime hot-spots and both the variation in the age-profile and geographical distribution of ethnic groups in London.”

Met Police data shows arrests broken down by ethnicity.

White people were given 45.6% of fines while 26% were given to black people, 22.6% to Asian people and 5.8% to an ethnicity characterised as “other” or not recorded.

Only 36 arrests were made solely for a breach of the coronavirus laws, the Met said.

Drug offences were the main reason arrests were made while the alleged offender was simultaneously said to have broken the COVID regulations.

Fines broken down by ethnicity. (Met Police)

The data comes as concerns grow about the impact the coronavirus has had on BAME people, who are more likely to die from COVID-19, a review has found.

Activists also demonstrated against racism last weekend following the death of George Floyd in the US, who died after a white officer pinned him to the ground by kneeling on his neck.

It has revamped focus on police brutality and the relationship and tensions between minority groups and officers.

The data also shows that 163 arrests were made for drug offences, followed by 80 for theft.

The data is taken from 27 March to 14 May and ethnic identity is assessed by an officer.

Read more: Coronavirus lockdown rules to stay in place for longer, government says

The Met’s assistant commissioner Mark Simmons said: “We have seen, overall, good compliance when we have intervened, meaning in most cases the need for issuing a fixed penalty notice or arrest has been unnecessary.

“I hope Londoners will be reassured as a result of the low volume of COVID-19 related enforcement that we have been using the new powers only when we have absolutely needed to.

“We have seen very few arrests of people where they have only been in breach of the COVID-19 regulations and not been committing any other offences which further demonstrates the effectiveness of our approach.

“However, as well as playing our part in protecting London from the spread of COVID-19, throughout this period the Met has been determined to remain proactive and target those involved in violence and wider criminality. We have seen police proactively undertaking patrols and targeting crime hotspots.”

