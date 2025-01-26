BKFC KnuckleMania 5 results: Ben Rothwell smokes Mick Terrill in 36 seconds to win heavyweight gold
Ben Rothwell's power was on full display Saturday in Philadelphia when he claimed BKFC heavyweight gold.
In the BKFC KnuckleMania 5 co-main event, Rothwell (4-0) clobbered champion Mick Terrill (8-2-1) with a big right hand that ended the fight at 0:36 of Round 1.
The massive knockout drew an equally-sized roar from the crowd, as they witnessed what could've been one of the most powerful blows in promotion history.
Rothwell's post-fight promo may have lasted longer than the bout itself as he credited the rowdy Wells Fargo Center crowd even further.
Rothwell, 43, joined BKFC in 2022 after a 17-fight UFC stint. He went 9-8 under the UFC banner, after a 9-0 career in IFL. His MMA record currently sits at 37-14.
Up-to-the-minute BKFC KnuckleMania 5 results include:
Ben Rothwell def. Mick Terill via knockout – Round 1, 0:36 – to win heavyweight title
Bec Rawlings def. Taylor Starling unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-45)
Pat Brady def. Zach Calmus via TKO – Round 1, 0:53
John Garbarino def. Apostle Spencer via knockout – Round 1, 1:59
Kaine Tomlinson Jr. def. Patrick Sullivan via knockout – Round 1, 0:37
Steve Banks def. Joey Dawejko via TKO – Round 3, 1:54
Brandon Meyer def. Zedekiah Montanez via knockout – Round 2, 0:39
Travis Thompson def. Zachary Pannell via knockout – Round 2, 0:41
Phil Caracappa def. Noah Norman via disqualification – Round 4, 0:40
Cody Russell def. Logan Tucker via knockout – Round 3, 0:49
Itso Babulaidze def. Bryan McDowell via unanimous decision (48-42, 47-43, 48-42)
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for BKFC: KnuckleMania 5.
This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: BKFC KnuckleMania 5 results: Ben Rothwell smokes Mick Terrill in 36 seconds to win heavyweight gold