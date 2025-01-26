.

Ben Rothwell's power was on full display Saturday in Philadelphia when he claimed BKFC heavyweight gold.

In the BKFC KnuckleMania 5 co-main event, Rothwell (4-0) clobbered champion Mick Terrill (8-2-1) with a big right hand that ended the fight at 0:36 of Round 1.

The massive knockout drew an equally-sized roar from the crowd, as they witnessed what could've been one of the most powerful blows in promotion history.

Rothwell's post-fight promo may have lasted longer than the bout itself as he credited the rowdy Wells Fargo Center crowd even further.

Rothwell, 43, joined BKFC in 2022 after a 17-fight UFC stint. He went 9-8 under the UFC banner, after a 9-0 career in IFL. His MMA record currently sits at 37-14.

Up-to-the-minute BKFC KnuckleMania 5 results include:

Ben Rothwell def. Mick Terill via knockout – Round 1, 0:36 – to win heavyweight title

Bec Rawlings def. Taylor Starling unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-45)

Pat Brady def. Zach Calmus via TKO – Round 1, 0:53

John Garbarino def. Apostle Spencer via knockout – Round 1, 1:59

Kaine Tomlinson Jr. def. Patrick Sullivan via knockout – Round 1, 0:37

Steve Banks def. Joey Dawejko via TKO – Round 3, 1:54

Brandon Meyer def. Zedekiah Montanez via knockout – Round 2, 0:39

Travis Thompson def. Zachary Pannell via knockout – Round 2, 0:41

Phil Caracappa def. Noah Norman via disqualification – Round 4, 0:40

Cody Russell def. Logan Tucker via knockout – Round 3, 0:49

Itso Babulaidze def. Bryan McDowell via unanimous decision (48-42, 47-43, 48-42)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for BKFC: KnuckleMania 5.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: BKFC KnuckleMania 5 results: Ben Rothwell smokes Mick Terrill in 36 seconds to win heavyweight gold