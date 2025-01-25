BKFC KnuckleMania 5 live stream, results, round-by-round updates, highlights for Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens fight card

Jeremy Stephens and Eddie Alvarez face off ahead of their BKFC KnuckleMania V main event in Philadelphia. (Photo via BKFC)

Uncrowned has BKFC KnuckleMania 5 live results, round-by-round updates, start time, highlights, live stream and more for the Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens fight card on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Alvarez faces Stephens in a battle of UFC veterans in the main event, while fellow UFC vet Ben Rothwell challenges for the BKFC heavyweight title in the co-headliner.

Alvarez is a former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion who is 1-1 over his first two bare-knuckle boxing appearances. "The Underground King" captured a thrilling split decision over three-time UFC title challenger Chad Mendes in his April 2023 debut before suffering a TKO loss to Mike Perry in December of the same year. A Philadelphia product through and through, Alvarez returns home to fight in his native city for the first time since a successful Bellator title defense against Roger Huerta in 2010.

Stephens is a perfect 2-0 in the bare-knuckle boxing ring since making his BKFC debut in late 2023 with a win over another UFC veteran, Jimmie Rivera. Stephens also captured a decision win over Bobby Taylor this past September. Over the course of his 14-year UFC career, Stephens fought in the sixth-most bouts in promotional history (34) and tied UFC legend Anderson Silva for the second-most knockdowns in UFC history.

Rothwell challenges BKFC heavyweight titleholder Mick Terrill for the ultimate big-boy strap in the night's championship co-main event.

The BKFC KnuckleMania 5 preliminary card begins at 8 p.m. ET and can be watched on Uncrowned below. The main card is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET and airs on DAZN.

Follow all the action with Uncrowned's live results, highlights and play-by-play of the top three bouts below.

Main Card (9 p.m. ET, DAZN)

Welterweight: Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens

Heavyweight title: BKFC Heavyweight Champion Mick Terrill vs. Ben Rothwell

Flyweight: Taylor Starling vs. Bec Rawlings

Heavyweight: Patrick Brady vs. Zachary Calmus

Middleweight: John Garbarino vs. Apostle Spencer

Welterweight: Pat Sullivan vs. Kaine Tomlinson Jr.

Heavyweight: Joey Dawejko vs. Steven Banks

Welterweight: Dustin Pague vs. JD Burns

Lightweight: Zedekiah Montanez vs. Brandon Meyer

Bantamweight: Travis Thompson vs. Zachary Pannell

Prelims (8 p.m. ET, Uncrowned)

Bantamweight: Phil Caracappa vs. Noah Norman

Middleweight: Cody Russell vs. Logan Tucker

Middleweight: Itso Babulaidze vs. Bryan McDowell