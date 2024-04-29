Billy Vunipola breaks silence on ‘unfortunate misunderstanding’ after tasering and arrest

Billy Vunipola was arrested in Spain and paid a fine (Getty Images)

England rugby star Billy Vunipola has claimed he was the victim of an “unfortunate misunderstanding’ after being arrested and tasered by police in Mallorca in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Reports in Spanish media had stated that Vunipola was tasered by police at around 4:30am at Epic bar in Palma, after he became aggressive and allegedly threatened staff and drinkers with bottles and chairs.

The 6ft 2in, 20-stone back row is claimed to have challenged police officers before they tasered and finally handcuffed him, with reports stating he was then sedated and strapped to his bed at a nearby hospital.

Vunipola’s club Saracens confirmed they were aware of an incident and dealing with it internally before the 31-year-old released a statement on Monday morning denying the use of violence but admitting he was charged with resisting the law and apologising unreservedly.

Vunipola said: “I can confirm I was involved in an unfortunate misunderstanding when I was leaving a club in Mallorca on Sunday, which got out of hand.

“Contrary to media reports, there was no violence, no fight and I did not threaten anybody at any stage, with bottles or chairs or anything else. I was charged with resisting the law and, following an 'express trial’, I have paid a fine of 240 euros.

“The Spanish police investigation is now closed, and I am flying back to the UK today. I will obviously cooperate with the Saracens internal process and unreservedly apologise for any inconvenience to all involved.”

The 31-year-old has won 75 England caps during a successful 10-year international career, although his last appearance came in 2023 and after missing out on selection for the 2024 Six Nations, he is expected to leave Saracens at the end of the season for French side Montpellier – which would end his England career.

Vunipola played for Saracens against Bath on Friday night before going on holiday, with the club not involved in this weekend’s European semi-finals.

Although it is not confirmed that Vunipola was drinking during the incident, he has had previous alcohol-related run-ins. During the 2019 Six Nations, he missed curfew at the England team hotel following a night out with former England centre Ben Te’o.

That incident came shortly after Vunipola told The Times in November 2018 that he had stopped drinking following a serious conversation during the summer with his family, including his brother, Mako. “I had a lecture off my mum and dad, and my brother, and I finally listened to them. I’ve stopped drinking.”

Saracens sit second in the Gallagher Premiership and are chasing a sixth league title in last 10 seasons with just two rounds of regular season games left before the play-offs.