Billy Donovan compares Bulls’ Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu to Joakim Noah

When the NBA team you play for happens to be coached by a man who won national titles at the NCAA level says you remind him of one of the key players who helped to make that possible, things are going well for you.

And, in the midst of the 2024 NCAA tourney, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan went out of his way to say that Bulls guards Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White remind him of Florida Gators national champion big man Joakim Noah. For the younger basketball fans out there, that is very high praise indeed, even if Noah’s heyday was more than 15 years in the past.

But Dosunmu and White are the future of the Bulls organization moving forward — and for exactly the sort of reasons Donovan notes.

Speaking on a recent episode of their show, the hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast took some time to let us know why this is the case. Check it out above!

