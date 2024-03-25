Is Billy Donovan the right coach for the Chicago Bulls?

The Chicago Bulls have been struggling to stay competitive for the past few seasons. They went all-in in 2021 with the core of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic, but they’ve only won a single playoff game with those three. And on top of all of that, they haven’t made a trade at the deadline in three years.

Chicago’s constant state of mediocrity has fans angry and eager for change. They want to see the Bulls front office shake up the roster, and this summer could be the time they finally decide to do just that. But what if the roster isn’t the only thing that needs to change in Chicago?

The Chicago Bulls Central Youtube channel recently discussed whether or not Billy Donovan is the right head coach for the Bulls.

Donovan has had success in every place he’s been prior to joining the Bulls, so there’s a chance he hasn’t been set up for success, but at the same time, Chicago may just need a fresh start.

