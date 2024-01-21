Bills vs. Chiefs live updates: What to know about today’s AFC divisional matchup

Another installment of Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes will end the NFL playoff divisional round slate on Sunday night, with the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Buffalo Bills with a spot in the AFC Championship Game on the line.

It’s been an odd year for the defending Super Bowl champions, but Kansas City is back in the divisional round for the sixth straight season after handling the Miami Dolphins in one of the coldest games in NFL history. But this will be new territory for Mahomes, playing a road playoff game for the first time in his career.

One of the hottest teams in the NFL, Buffalo continued its winning streak with a wild card win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With another freezing game expected at Highmark Stadium, the Bills will finally get to play the Chiefs at home for the first time since 2020, playing their last five meetings with Kansas City on the road.

Buffalo sparked its late-season run with a win against the Chiefs in the regular season, can they do it in front of the rocking home crowd, or will Kansas City continue its path to back-to-back titles?

Bills vs. Chiefs game time

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Bills vs. Chiefs how to watch

Who is favored Bills or Chiefs?

The top NFL betting apps favor the Bills over the Chiefs in their divisional playoff game.

Bills vs. Chiefs spread

The Bills are 2.5-point favorites over the Chiefs, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

Bills vs. Chiefs over under

The over-under is 45.5, according to BetMGM.

Bills vs. Chiefs moneyline

Buffalo is a -150 favorite on the moneyline. Meanwhile, Kansas City is a +125 underdog, according to BetMGM.

