Bills vs. Chiefs score, live updates: AFC championship pits Patrick Mahomes against Josh Allen with the winner headed to Super Bowl LIX

The NFL playoffs always produce legendary moments and matchups, but there really is something special about two teams — and two superstar players, in their primes — battling for all the marbles. On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen lead the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, respectively, into the AFC Championship game with the Chiefs looking for some NFL history if they can make it to Super Bowl LIX. Kansas City — which lost to Buffalo on the road earlier this year — is vying to become the first team in the Super Bowl-era to win three straight championships.
Kansas City is also trying to knock Allen and the Bills out of the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons. During that span, the Bills and Chiefs have played every regular season and the Bills have each won each of their four-regular season matchups since 2021, including three wins in Kansas City. With a win Sunday, Buffalo would head to the Super Bowl for the first time in 31 years.
How to watch Bills vs Chiefs: AFC Championship game
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Mo. TV Channel: CBS Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo
Live7 updates
Yahoo Sports Staff
Superstar Quarterback Tale of the Tape
Josh Allen is already one of the best of his era, while Patrick Mahomes is already one of the best of all-time with both players still in their 20s. Mahomes has had the better of Allen (K.C. lead 3-0 in their three playoff meetings) in the postseason, but this regular season, the individual ✅ goes to Allen, who's a finalist — along with Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkely — for the NFL MVP award. It would be his first MVP, while Mahomes won the award in 2018 and 2022.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Patrick Mahomes making a fan's day before the AFC title matchup
The last time these two teams shared the field was in Week 11 at Buffalo — a 30-21 Buffalo win. Josh Allen threw for 262 yards and a touchdown and had a rushing touchdown in the final minutes to seal the deal. Patrick Mahomes threw a couple of interceptions in the only loss they've had this season when their starters played. Dating back to last season, Kansas City has won 22 of its last 24 games, including the Super Bowl last season.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald recap the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, including Josh Allen and the Bills getting the best of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. They also discuss Jayden Daniels' incredible performance over the Lions, Saquon Barkley's 200-yard game and the Chiefs' refereeing discourse.