Bills vs. Chiefs score, live updates: AFC championship pits Patrick Mahomes against Josh Allen with the winner headed to Super Bowl LIX

The Bills are looking to finally break through against the Mahomes-led Chiefs in the playoffs

The NFL playoffs always produce legendary moments and matchups, but there really is something special about two teams — and two superstar players, in their primes — battling for all the marbles. On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen lead the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, respectively, into the AFC Championship game with the Chiefs looking for some NFL history if they can make it to Super Bowl LIX. Kansas City — which lost to Buffalo on the road earlier this year — is vying to become the first team in the Super Bowl-era to win three straight championships.

Kansas City is also trying to knock Allen and the Bills out of the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons. During that span, the Bills and Chiefs have played every regular season and the Bills have each won each of their four-regular season matchups since 2021, including three wins in Kansas City. With a win Sunday, Buffalo would head to the Super Bowl for the first time in 31 years.

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs: AFC Championship game

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Mo.

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo