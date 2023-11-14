Bills vs. Broncos Monday Night Football live updates: Odds, predictions, how to watch

The final game of the Week 10 schedule sends the Denver Broncos to Buffalo to take on the Bills in front of Bills Mafia.

This is the last of three consecutive prime-time games for the Bills, who lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on "Sunday Night Football" last week, and defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Thursday Night Football" during Week 8.

Coming off their bye week, the Broncos are riding their first winning streak since the beginning of last season. Their latest win was a shocking 24-9 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8. The Bills have lost two of their past three games, falling to the Bengals last week and losing on the road to the Patriots in Week 7.

Bills defensive end Von Miller will be facing the team that drafted him No. 2 overall in the 2011 NFL draft. Miller has not faced the Broncos since trading him to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 season.

USA TODAY Sports will provide the latest updates, scores, highlights, wild plays, analysis and more throughout the day. Follow along.

What time is Bills-Broncos?

The Broncos at Bills game is set for kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET on Nov. 13.

How can I watch or stream Bills vs. Broncos on Monday Night Football?

Broncos at Bills will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN and is also available to stream for free on Fubo.

The ManningCast alternate simulcast returns for the Broncos-Bills game, and will air on ESPN2. Peyton and Eli Manning will have Patrick Mahomes, Lindsey Vonn and Kyle Brandt as guests.

Bills at Broncos: Predictions, picks and odds

The Bills are favorites to defeat the Broncos, according to BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread: Bills (-7.5)

Moneyline: Bills (-400); Broncos (+310)

Over/under: 46.5

USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:

Lorenzo Reyes: Bills 25, Broncos 21: At some point, the Bills will need to figure this out, but failing to cover any of their last five games is a big concern. Denver was also on its bye and has been much improved, especially on defense, over the last month. If Buffalo cannot establish its rushing game, I think the Broncos keep this close.

Tyler Dragon: Bills 25, Broncos 20: Buffalo’s shortcomings were highlighted in Cincinnati. The Bills’ defense is banged up and the offense lacks playmakers outside of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. The Broncos have won two in a row, including a huge win versus Kansas City. But the Bills are 3-0 playing at Highmark Stadium this season.

Safid Deen: Bills 27, Broncos 17: This game might be closer than we imagine with the Broncos earning some respect after their win over the Chiefs in Week 8. But the Bills are still the Bills, a perennial playoff contender despite their recent slide. Buffalo gets right at home this week against Denver.

Victoria Hernandez: Broncos 27, Bills 24: The Bills defense let Joe Burrow scamper all over them in a road loss last week and return home to hopefully contain Russell Wilson, who scored three touchdowns in a statement win before the bye. The Broncos forced Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to commit five turnovers in the game and will be hungry to pick apart an inconsistent Josh Allen.

Jordan Mendoza: Bills 31, Broncos 23: Can the Bills stop making mistakes? A Denver team coming off a bye and a win over the Chiefs will give Buffalo a scare, but trying to win there in primetime will be tough. The Bills pull away in the second half but this game ends up being a one-score game.

Story continues

Broncos vs. Bills inactives: Micah Hyde is out

The Bills' injury-depleted defense will be without two starters on Monday night, with safety Micah Hyde (neck injury) and cornerback Christian Benford (hamstring) both inactive. Both players suffered their respective injuries during the Bills' 24-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9.

Broncos' inactive players:

Bills' inactive players:

Betting odds and tips for 'Monday Night Football' games

Highlighting Monday Night Football odds, the Buffalo Bills are among the best bets for NFL Week 10 as home favorites. The Bills are favored by 7.5 points over the Denver Broncos, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

According to the top NFL betting apps, Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+1400) is among players with best NFL MVP betting odds in 2023. The Bills (+1400) are also among teams with the best Super Bowl betting odds.

Not interested in this game? Our guide to NFL betting odds, picks and spreads has you covered with Thursday Night Football odds, Sunday Night Football odds and more.

If you’re new to sports betting, don’t worry. We have tips for beginners on how to place a bet online. And USA TODAY readers can claim exclusive promos and bonus codes with the online sportsbooks and sports betting sites. — Richard Morin

Von Miller leads active sack leaders

Bills veteran pass rusher Von Miller has 123.5 career sacks. The 13-year veteran has the most career sacks among active NFL players.

A total of 110.5 of Miller’s sacks came as a member of the Broncos. Miller played 10 seasons in Denver and was named Super Bowl 50 MVP in the Broncos' win.

Will Miller get a sack against his former team Monday night?

NFL's active sacks leaders:

Do you like football? Then you'll enjoy getting our NFL newsletter delivered to your inbox 📨.

Get the latest news, expert analysis, game insights and the must-see moments from the NFL conveniently delivered to your email inbox. Sign up now!

Check out the latest edition ...

All odds provided by BetMGM. We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY operates independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bills vs. Broncos Monday Night Football live updates: TV, odds, picks