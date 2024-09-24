Bills safety Damar Hamlin gets his first career interception

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin made his first career interception on Monday night, the latest milestone for the Buffalo Bills safety in his recovery from a near-death experience.

Hamlin was in perfect position to pick off Trevor Lawrence's overthrown pass intended for Brian Thomas Jr. in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He worked his way across the field for a 19-yard return.

Hamlin was still holding the ball tightly as he returned to the sideline, where he was congratulated by his teammates.

The interception set up Josh Allen's 27-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir to put Buffalo up 27-3 with 2:04 remaining in the half.

The fourth-year player earned a starting job to open the season as part of a retooled Bills secondary. Some 18 months earlier, he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati. Hamlin was used sparingly as the Bills eased him back into action last season.

The 2021 sixth-round pick out of Pittsburgh had started 13 games in 2022 before he was hurt.

