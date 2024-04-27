Bills pick Utah S Cole Bishop in second round of 2024 NFL draft. What to know

The Buffalo Bills drafted Utah safety Cole Bishop with the 60th pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Here’s what to know about Bishop, a three-time Pac-12 All-Conference player.

Cole Bishop scouting report

Bishop has on-field speed that stands out on tape; it gives him the ability to play everywhere, including blitzer, robber and post safety. He can match and carry speed receivers up the chute and to either boundary, and he has true sideline-to-sideline burst both as a safety and occasionally as an outside cornerback. On-field speed can be a blessing and a curse. He's eager to get to the receiver, but can be waylaid by backfield action and route concepts. Tackling can be an adventure. Bishop has the acceleration to get anywhere, but you don't always know what's going to happen from a tackling perspective when he gets there. — Doug Farrar, USA TODAY’s Touchdown Wire

Cole Bishop height, weight

Bishop, who is from Peachtree City, Georgia, and went to Starr’s Mill High School, is 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds.

Cole Bishop college stats

Cole Bishop got a very nice start with the Utes, amassing 54 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks to go with five pass breakups as a true freshman in 2021. Bishop was named Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention in both 2021 and 2022, but 2023 was when Bishop's coverage abilities really came around.

After allowing opponent passer ratings of 107.4 and 104.2 in his first two seasons, Bishop dropped that down to 67.8 in 2023, allowing 14 catches on 26 targets for 170 yards, 58 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, two interceptions, and one pass breakup. He also had three sacks, 12 total pressures, 47 solo tackles, 22 stops, and nine missed tackles. — Doug Farrar, USA TODAY’s Touchdown Wire

Cole Bishop highlights

Bishop was a 2023 Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist, and participated in the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl. — Doug Farrar, USA TODAY’s Touchdown Wire

Cole Bishop NFL combine results

Bishop ran a 4.45 40 with a 1.52 10-yard split. He recorded a 39-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 4-inch broad jump.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bills pick Utah S Cole Bishop in 2024 NFL draft. What to know