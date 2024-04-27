Bills pick Georgia OL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger in fifth round of 2024 NFL draft

The Buffalo Bills selected Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger with the 141st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Van Pran-Granger spent four seasons with the Bulldogs, capturing two national titles. Here’s everything you need to know about Van Pran-Granger.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger scouting report

A glue guy who started every game the past three seasons for a Georgia team that went 42-2 during that stretch with two national titles. A captain of the offense from his center position on a line that included 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones and projected 2024 first-rounder Amarius Mims.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger height, weight

Van Pran, who is from New Orleans and went to Warren Easton High School, is 6-foot-4 and 298 pounds.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger college stats

Played 2,746 snaps during his Georgia career including 868 last season when he gave up no sacks and 13 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger highlights

Van Pran-Granger’s most impressive aspect may be simply his durability and consistency on a Georgia team that had different offensive coordinators (Todd Monken and Mike Bobo) and quarterbacks (Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck). He showed a calm demeanor when he picked up a fumbled exchange and gained six yards and a first down at Vanderbilt.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger NFL combine, pro day measurables

Van Pran-Granger ran a 5.20 40, which ranked fifth among centers at the NFL combine. His 1.77 10-split ranked sixth. He was fifth in the 3-cone drill at 7.46.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bills pick OL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger in NFL draft. What to know