Bills' Mack Hollins Shows Up Barefoot to Snowy, 31-Degree Game — Here's Why It's a Ritual for the Wide Receiver

Hollins said he thinks "everyone should be barefoot" in an interview last year, citing multiple health benefits

Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins sent a chill down the spines of Sunday Night Football viewers when he showed up to their snowy game in Buffalo sans shoes. Yes, we're talking skin to snow.

Donning a wintery, all-white ensemble, Hollins, 31, was noticeably without any footwear when he arrived at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 1.

According to Complex Sports, Buffalo recorded a temperature of just 31 degrees when the players made their entrance to the stadium.

Some comments showed concern for Hollins catching frostbite when his cool game-day look went viral online, while others teased the wide receiver for having "gross" hygiene and being "corny."

But Hollins has spoken about his choice to go barefoot on multiple occasions before his Dec. 1 look sent fans into a frenzy.

In an interview with NBC in Feb. 2023, Hollins said he's "been shoeless" for roughly 4-5 years, admitting that he's been "kicked out of places" that require shoes.

Hollins told NBC that he thinks "everyone should be barefoot" and that he washes his feet "all the time," for anyone concerned about his hygiene.

"It's so funny that people look at me like that because shoes are definitely dirtier than feet," Hollins added, per NBC.

Going around barefoot isn't Hollins' only quirk, however.

In June 2024, Hollins addressed his unique personality in a profile by Spectrum Sports Net. "Going with no shoes, having wild hair, eating with my hands instead of utensils, that type of stuff, that’s not bothering anybody. That’s who I am," he said.

"That’s what makes me happy. Do the things that make you happy in life. Like I said, life’s too short to be worried about what other people think," the wide receiver added.

And during training camp this season, he told Sports Illustrated that there are multiple health benefits to going barefoot.

Hollins listed: "Strength of the foot, strength of the knee, strength of the ankle. Free electrons from the body, so you feel more grounded. You're cleaner. You move faster. You strengthen the whole body, so your knee doesn't have to take so much pressure, and your ankle is more developed."

"Shoes are a tool," he continued. "You wouldn't walk around with a hammer just because you might nail something every once in a while. Why walk around in shoes just because you might step on something every once in a while?"

