Bills LT Dion Dawkins opens up about Stefon Diggs trade: 'I hate to see him go'

LOS ANGELES – Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins is one of the team's longest-tenured players, entering his eighth season in Buffalo. He’s seen a lot of players come and plenty exit — particularly this offseason.

The Bills had an offseason makeover that saw notable franchise cornerstones Stefon Diggs, safety Jordan Poyer, center Mitch Morse and cornerback Tre'Davious White depart. When USA TODAY Sports asked Dawkins about Buffalo’s change-filled offseason, the left tackle chalked it up as the nature of the NFL.

“It’s a part of the business. You have to learn to take it for what it is,” Dawkins told USA TODAY Sports at the ESPY Awards. “You wish you could keep the same team every year. 'Oh, we are that close. Why change it?' But in this business, it’s a big chess board and the pieces move every day.”

Yet, Dawkins did admit it was tough to see the Bills trade Diggs, a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, to the Houston Texans.

“Of course. I hate to see him go. But I’m gonna love to watch him win. I’m gonna love to watch him do great and I’m gonna love to watch him shine. He was one of my favorite teammates,” Dawkins said. “I’m gonna root for him from afar. That’s my brother.”

Diggs was Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s most dependable target over an eventful four seasons in Western New York. He led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards in 2020, had four consecutive seasons with more than 100 receptions and earned four straight invitations to the Pro Bowl. However, there were times when Diggs’ frustration boiled over on the sideline with Allen and other teammates.

Dawkins said Diggs’ passion for football was sometimes misconstrued and cast in a negative light.

“It's just passion. Diggs plays with a lot of passion,” Dawkins said. “When you show a lot of passion, things can be misjudged or misconstrued. Diggs is just one of those guys who does everything with a lot of emotion.”

Dawkins and the new-look Bills won’t have to wait too long to see Diggs again. The Bills travel to Houston to face Diggs and the Texans in Week 5.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on X @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bills' Dion Dawkins shares thoughts on Stefon Diggs trade