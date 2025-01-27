Bills CB Christian Benford leaves AFC championship game vs. Chiefs on cart with 2nd concussion in 2 games

Christian Benford suffered his second concussion in two games in Sunday's AFC championship game. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

In a concerning scene at Arrowhead Stadium, Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford left the field on a cart on Sunday after suffering his second concussion in two games.

The injury took place late in the first quarter of Buffalo's AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Benford and his teammate Damar Hamlin converged on a tackle of Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy near the sideline. Hamlin's and Benford's helmets clashed, and Benford was slow to get up after falling to the turf.

He needed help maintaining his balance after standing up as teammates and Bills staffers spoke with him on the sideline.

Benford takes a hit to the head from his own teammate. Benford was in concussion protocol this week and was cleared to play today. pic.twitter.com/Cy13Tl3lBr — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) January 27, 2025

Benford left the field on cart shortly after the hit. The Bills then ruled him out with a concussion.

A starter, Benford is a key Bills defender, especially against a passing attack led by Patrick Mahomes. The Bills were already down a starter in the secondary in safety Taylor Rapp, who was inactive Sunday due to hip and back injuries.

Benford spent the week leading up to Sunday's game in concussion protocol after sustaining a concussion on Jan. 19 in Buffalo's divisional-round win over the Baltimore Ravens. His status for Sunday's AFC championship was in doubt until he was cleared and activated Sunday afternoon in the hours before kickoff.

Additional details about Benford's condition weren't immediately available.