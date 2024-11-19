Billie Jean King Cup LIVE: Great Britain face Slovakia in doubles decider after Katie Boulter defeat

(REUTERS)

Great Britain face Slovakia in the last four of the Billie Jean King Cup as Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter look to lead the way to a first final in the women’s team event since 1981.

Raducanu and Boulter have been on top form to defeat Germany and Canada on their way to the semi-finals, setting up a clash with surprise package Slovakia after wins against the USA and Australia.

Under captain Anne Keothavong, Great Britain have been fueled by team spirit and Raducanu has enjoyed her return to the side following a spell on the sidelines due to injury.

With Italy beating Poland in the other semi-final, can Great Britain join them to set up a first Billie Jean King Cup final in over 40 years?

Follow the latest updates with our live blog below:

BJK Cup - GB vs Slovakia

Great Britain face Slovakia in semi-finals of Billie Jean King Cup

Great Britian last reached final of women’s team event in 1981

Olivia Nicholls and Heather Watson face Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova in doubles decider

Emma Raducanu defeats Viktoria Hruncakova 6-4 6-4

Rebecca Sramkova beats Katie Boulter 6-2 4-6 4-6 to keep Slovakia in the contest

Slovakia have beaten United States and Australia on run to semis

Emma Raducanu puts Great Britain one win away from Billie Jean King Cup final

15:40 , Mike Jones

Emma Raducanu made it a hat-trick of wins in Malaga to put Great Britain one victory away from the Billie Jean King Cup final.

The 22-year-old is yet to drop a set and followed up her successes against Jule Niemeier and Rebecca Marino by overcoming Slovakia’s Viktoria Hruncakova 6-4 6-4.

Raducanu was a big favourite on paper against the world number 238 and she could not find the same fluency in a nervy encounter, but she did enough to clinch a priceless point.

Emma Raducanu puts Great Britain one win away from Billie Jean King Cup final

Great Britain vs Slovakia heads to doubles decider

15:36 , Mike Jones

A doubles match will decide which of these teams reaches the Billie Jean King Cup final after Emma Raducanu’s win was cancelled out by Rebecca Sramkova.

It’ll be the first time this week that Britain have needed a doubles match to decide a contest so it’ll be interesting to see how they hold up.

The match is due to start at 3.55pm.

Rebecca Sramkova fights back to beat Katie Boulter

15:32 , Mike Jones

Rebecca Sramkova fights back to beat Katie Boulter

15:29 , Mike Jones

Slovakia draw level at 1-1 in this semi-final and now take the encounter to a doubles decider. Rebecca Sramkova was incredible. She faced massive pressure at one set down against Boulter but had enough in the tank to get through.

*Katie Boulter 6-2 4-6 4-6 Rebecca Sramkova - Game, set and match!

15:26 , Mike Jones

The pressure is back on Katie Boulter who can’t afford to lose this game. She must hold to keep the match going.

She starts with an ace of her own which is only her fourth of the match. Boulter then misses out on a backhand down the line to bring the game level at 15-15.

Sramkova then claims the next two points to set up two match points. Boulter saves the first one with a fine smash volley but the pressure is still there.

The Brit then misses a backhand down the line and Sramkova wins the match!

*Katie Boulter 6-2 4-6 4-5 Rebecca Sramkova

15:21 , Mike Jones

Neither player wants to take the risk of a winner and as such the margins are very tight. Boulter clips the tape in the next rally with the ball bouncing back onto her side of court.

Sramkova then flings down an ace to hold serve. Advantage Slovakia.

Katie Boulter 6-2 4-6 4-4 Rebecca Sramkova*

15:19 , Mike Jones

That is great! Boulter wins the first point of the game with a cross court forehand that is too quick and pacey for Sramkova to return.

It’s only one point though and Sramkova responds by working the Brit all over the court. 15-15.

The Slovakian follows up with a wide ace then goes down the T for a fault. Boulter attacks the second serve and crunches it down the line with her forehand. 30-30.

It’s blow for blow at the minute.

Katie Boulter 6-2 4-6 4-4 Rebecca Sramkova*

15:15 , Mike Jones

Katie Boulter has to fight in every game. For the last two sets she’s been trailing and every win keeps her either level or behind on the scoreboard.

The Brit needs to put a run of games together, starting with this one.

Sramkova sense the moment though and attacks. She gets up to 30-30 as Boulter looks to be flagging. A return of serve lands in the net though which buoys on the British contingent.

Boulter holds serve and draws level again!

*Katie Boulter 6-2 4-6 3-4 Rebecca Sramkova

15:10 , Mike Jones

Sramkova and Boulter share a point each in the seventh game of the third set before the Slovakian latches onto a volley and smashes back a winner.

Sramkova looks to kill off Boulter’s resistance and gets some help from the tape to move 40-15 up. She holds her serve and edges back into the lead.

Katie Boulter 6-2 4-6 3-3 Rebecca Sramkova*

15:07 , Mike Jones

Katie Boulter’s team-mates are cheering her on from the sidelines and they’re trying to do their part in swinging the momentum back in their favour.

Boulter’s service game sees her win the first two points but a forceful return from Sramkova forces an error from the Brit. At 30-15, Boulter is drawn into a rally and hangs in until Sramkova lifts a forehand wide.

Boulter then manages to get an inside out forehand over the net and lands it right on the line! That’s a hold of serve for her.

*Katie Boulter 6-2 4-6 2-3 Rebecca Sramkova - Break!

15:01 , Mike Jones

Rebecca Sramkova is in the lead and has the ascendancy in the set. A break of serve has given her control and now Boulter is the one who has to fight back.

She starts well with a couple of points off Sramkova’s serve and throws out the fist pumps. A forehand winner sets Boulter up with three break points and the Brit could immediately get the break back.

Sramkova plays a drop shot that Boulter should put away instead she forces it too wide and the chance to break narrows. It narrows further as Sramkova wins the next point with a backhand down the line. That’s two break points saved.

Sramkova can’t save the third! Boulter needed that break and she took it.

Katie Boulter 6-2 4-6 1-3 Rebecca Sramkova* - Break!

14:55 , Mike Jones

This is still anyone’s match but Rebecca Sramkova will be feeling the better of the two. She’s fought from a set down to lead in the third set and looks supremely confident.

Boulter loses the first two points of her next service game and then smokes a drive volley out of play. She’s only won one game in the last five and has three break points to save.

She can’t.

*Katie Boulter 6-2 4-6 1-2 Rebecca Sramkova

14:51 , Mike Jones

That’s a quality game from Rebecca Sramkova who rattles through a quick service game to hold serve to love. Over to you Katie Boulter.

Katie Boulter 6-2 4-6 1-1 Rebecca Sramkova*

14:49 , Mike Jones

Oh no! Boulter gets herself ahead before a long rally develops at 30-15. Boutler spies a chance for a winner but forces her forehand too long and the point slips away.

She doesn’t panic and a wayward backhand from Sramkova eases the pressure on the Brit. Boutler holds serve with a nice volley and gets a nod of approval from her team captain.

*Katie Boulter 6-2 4-6 0-1 Rebecca Sramkova

14:44 , Mike Jones

Rebecca Sramkova offers few opportunities for Katie Boulter in the first game of the third set. The Slovakian wins two points with aces but Boulter takes two of her own when rallies develop.

The Brit then attacks with a cross court forehand but doesn’t land it in play and Sramkova edges ahead. She holds serve.

Katie Boulter 6-2 4-6 0-0 Rebecca Sramkova*

14:42 , Mike Jones

That’s the first set Great Britain have lost this week but all is not lost. Katie Boulter has to come through a deciding set to ensure her team reach the Billie Jean King Cup final for the first time since 1981.

Can she do it?

Katie Boulter 6-2 4-6 Rebecca Sramkova - Game and set!

14:40 , Mike Jones

Boutler saves the first one with a fine serve out wide to Sramkova’s forehand. She can’t save the second one as Sramkova whips a forehand winner past the Brit to clinch the set!

*Katie Boulter 6-2 4-5 Rebecca Sramkova

14:38 , Mike Jones

Sramkova will go all out to win the set in this game. She’s got nothing to lose and everything to gain by being overly aggressive. Boulter had to hold.

Sramkova just misses out on a wide forehand and gives the first point to Boulter. The Brit then finds the net and the two players are back to trading blows. 15-15.

Boulter then misses out on a volley before blazing a backhand into the net. Sramkova has two set points!

*Katie Boulter 6-2 4-5 Rebecca Sramkova

14:34 , Mike Jones

Rebecca Sramkova needs a reset. She’s had her moments to kill off Katie Boulter in this set but hasn’t been able to shake her. From Sramkova’s next service game she wins the first couple of points to settle the nerves.

A serve to Boutler’s forehand sets up a forehand return which Boulter puts too long. The Slovakian holds serve to love and has the chance to win the set.

She just needs to break Boutler now.

Katie Boulter 6-2 4-4 Rebecca Sramkova*

14:31 , Mike Jones

Boulter is drawn into another tough game as Sramkova matches her point for point to 30-30. There’s a tense hush in the arena before Boutler sends a serve out wide and draws an error out of the Slovakian.

The Brit then holds her serve as Sramkova goes long! The momentum has swung back to Boulter in this set.

*Katie Boulter 6-2 3-4 Rebecca Sramkova - Break!

14:26 , Mike Jones

This is the game for Boutler. She needs to win here and now to put all the pressure back on her opponent. A wayward forehand from Sramkova gives the first point to the Brit before an second error puts Boulter 0-30 up as she hunts for the break of serve.

Sramkova goes long again and sets up three break points for Boutler to attack. This is fine stuff from the British No. 1.

Boulter does go after her. She meets the second serve with a forehand to the baseline and Sramkova hooks her return out of play. Boutler breaks and the second set is back on serve.

Katie Boulter 6-2 2-4 Rebecca Sramkova*

14:22 , Mike Jones

Boulter needs to get a foothold in the set. The momentum has been taken from her but a hold of serve here will help proceedings. The Brit moves 30-15 ahead but Sramkova seems hungry.

She goes after Boutler’s second serve and targets the middle of court. Boutler responds by keeping the ball in play forcing her opponent into the net.

Boutler holds and closes the gap.

*Katie Boulter 6-2 1-4 Rebecca Sramkova

14:18 , Mike Jones

Rebecca Sramkova opens up a handy lead now! She’s three games ahead of Katie Boulter with that completed break. Boutler can’t panic, there’s plenty of time left in the set but the Brit needs to rediscover her form from the first set.

The next game will be a big one. Boulter needs to land her serves to turn this around.

Katie Boulter 6-2 1-3 Rebecca Sramkova*

14:16 , Mike Jones

Rebecca Sramkova looks to take advantage of her strong position but she can’t get away from Katie Boulter who takes the game to 30-30.

A serve out wide wins Sramkova the next point and one more will see her complete the break.

Boutler hangs in the rally and forces Sramkova side-to-side. She takes the point and forces the game to deuce. Boutler isn’t giving this set up.

Katie Boulter 6-2 1-3 Rebecca Sramkova*

14:12 , Mike Jones

No! A double fault gifts the game to Rebecca Sramkova. Katie Boulter is paying a heavy price for missing her first serves. The set is there to be won for the Slovakian now.

*Katie Boulter 6-2 1-2 Rebecca Sramkova

14:11 , Mike Jones

Emma Raducanu has finished her recovery and is back in the arena to cheer on Katie Boulter in this match. There are a lot of nervous faces from both team benches but only looks of determination on the faces of Boutler and Sramkova.

Both players trade points as Boutler looks to hold serve, the Brit then sends a forehand too wide and puts her opponent ahead at 15-30.

The pressure is on once more.

Boulter handles it well. She wins the next rally but then goes too long! Sramkova has another break point now. Can Boulter hold serve?

*Katie Boulter 6-2 1-2 Rebecca Sramkova - Break!

14:07 , Mike Jones

Boutler breaks back immediately! Sramkova had 40-15 advantage in that game but somehow Boulter fought her way into the game and then won it.

A volley winner from the Brit sends her yelling in celebration. The second set is back on serve.

Katie Boulter 6-2 0-2 Rebecca Sramkova*

14:05 , Mike Jones

Wow. Rebecca Sramkova lands three aces in a row but it’s not quite enough to avoid any hint of an immediate break back from Katie Boulter.

Boulter twice attacks the second serve before landing a forehand on the line to force the game to deuce! This is great skill from both players.

Katie Boulter 6-2 0-2 Rebecca Sramkova - Break!

14:02 , Mike Jones

Boulter saves it from the serve!

From deuce, the Brit pushes one too wide and Sramkova lands a backhand winner to secure a break. Now that’s a momentum swinger.

Katie Boulter 6-2 0-1 Rebecca Sramkova*

13:59 , Mike Jones

With Boulter serving second in this set she needs to ensure that she keeps pace with Sramkova before choosing the right moment to attack and get the break.

Emma Raducanu did that brilliantly in her match earlier.

There’s a bit of pressure on Boulter after a double fault and a pacey return of serve from Sramkova brings the game to 30-30. Boulter responds with a serve to the forehand then punts a forehand of her own too long!

Break point for Sramkova.

*Katie Boulter 6-2 0-1 Rebecca Sramkova

13:55 , Mike Jones

Great Britain are now just one set away from the Billie Jean King Cup final but Katie Boulter still have work to do. She’ll need to keep Sramkova at bay and not allow the Slovakian to swing the momentum of this match.

Sramkova kicks off the second set with a hold of serve to love but Boulter is making her work for every point. There’ll be no easy games in this set.

Katie Boulter 6-2 0-0 Rebecca Sramkova*

13:53 , Mike Jones

Katie Boulter 6-2 Rebecca Sramkova

13:51 , Mike Jones

Sramkova isn’t feeling the pressure. She saves both set points and forces the game to deuce. Boulter slows things down and resets but faults on her next first serve.

Her second serve is hooked back but Boulter comes down the line and wins the point. There’s another chance to win the set now.

This time she takes it! It’s an ace down the T line. Her first of the match.

*Katie Boulter 5-2 Rebecca Sramkova

13:48 , Mike Jones

A hold of serve will earn Katie Boulter this opening set and pile heaps of pressure on Rebecca Sramkova. The Brit begins the game by forcing her opponent into the net before lacing a forehand down the line to double her lead.

Sramkova looks so uncomfortable on court at the minute. She knows that she’s being outplayed.

Boulter gives up a point with a forehand into the net but wins the next rally to give herself two set points.

*Katie Boulter 5-2 Rebecca Sramkova

13:44 , Mike Jones

Oh my. Boulter unleashes on a second serve and drills a forehand across the court leaving Sramkova no chance at getting the return back.

The Brit closes in on a double break moving 15-40 into the lead against the serve.

Sramkova lands a great serve on the T line to take the next point but then belts a backhand over the far end of court. Boulter moves three games ahead and will serve for the set.

Katie Boulter 4-2 Rebecca Sramkova*

13:41 , Mike Jones

Katie Boulter is throwing out a celebratory fist pump for every point she wins. She knows the importance of this match and what it would mean for Great Britain to reach the final of this tournament.

Boulter takes a 30-15 lead on her own serve before sending a fine forehand across court. Sramkova looks to return down the line but the accuracy isn’t there.

Boulter has a two point cushion which helps her hold serve. She’s edging closer to this first set.

*Katie Boulter 3-2 Rebecca Sramkova

13:36 , Mike Jones

An almost perfect response from Rebecca Sramkova who secures her first hold of the set, only giving up one point in the game. Both players are having their moments with Boulter edging the crucial ones.

The pressure is right there for both players though and there’s a long way to go in this match.

Katie Boulter 3-1 Rebecca Sramkova*

13:33 , Mike Jones

It’s been a tough start to this set for Boulter but she manages to hold serve as Sramkova pings a forehand out of play. Boulter takes the lead in this set.

*Katie Boulter 2-1 Rebecca Sramkova

13:30 , Mike Jones

Boulter pins Sramkova in the bottom left corner and won’t let her out. The Slovakian looks to change the momentum of the rally by coming down the line but mishits here effort and sends the ball wide.

When Boulter finds the net in the next rally, Sramkova sets up a break point. An off balance forehand from the Slovakian sends the ball out of play and brings the game to deuce.

*Katie Boulter 2-1 Rebecca Sramkova

13:26 , Mike Jones

Nice from Boulter. She moves Sramkova over to the left with an inside out forehand that forces her opponent into the net. Her first service game wasn’t all that great but she seems to have found a bit of confidence here.

Boutler looks for a winner down the line but clips the top of the tape and gives up a point. 15-15.

*Katie Boulter 2-1 Rebecca Sramkova

13:24 , Mike Jones

Boulter finds the angle on a return of serve backhand to get a point on the board from Sramkova’s next service game. An error from the Slovakian allows Boutler to edge ahead.

In the next rally the ball clips the tape and Sramkova drills a forehand over the back of court. Boulter then breaks with an incredible return of serve down the line!

Three games down, three breaks so far.

Katie Boulter 1-1 Rebecca Sramkova*

13:21 , Mike Jones

Boulter’s solid start is already slipping as a couple of shots find the net leaving Sramkova with a couple of break points. She manages to get the break with a fine return from wide.

Boulter can’t keep the ball in play and the first set is on serve again.

*Katie Boulter 1-0 Rebecca Sramkova

13:18 , Mike Jones

Three break points were too many for Sramkova to save and Katie Boulter takes the first game with a break of serve. Boulter is bouncing around court and looks determined to get off to a strong start.

For her first service game she serves out to the forehand before switching across court and winning the point with a fine backhand winner.

Boulter looks confident.

Katie Boulter 0-0 Rebecca Sramkova*

13:16 , Mike Jones

Rebecca Sramkova has the opening serve and, much like Emma Raducanu before her, Katie Boulter looks to make a quick start to this match.

She wins the first three points and opens up a massive lead before Sramkova targets Boulter’s backhand and gets on the board. 15-40.

More from Raducanu

13:14 , Mike Jones

“It’s amazing to have this support. Today I felt like I needed it and the team is going to need it. I really appreciate so much support from everyone on the GB side.

“I’m going to get everything done as soon as possible so I can come back here and support, and give everything like I just did on the court on the bench. I wish Katie well, she’s playing amazing and I can’t wait to come out and support her as well.”

Raducanu reacts to Hruncakova win

13:14 , Mike Jones

“Every match is extremely challenging and as the tournament progresses it’s more and more. It was a really tough battle because my opponent has a huge ball-strike and she plays much above her ranking. On these courts, it really suits her. But I was really pleased with how I composed myself and served it out in both sets.

“Both sides of hers come with extreme power and if you give her time to either side, she can really hit it. The tactic was to try to keep her moving and not let her get the first strike in. I did that well with my serving and starting the point and I’m really happy to come through that.”

Katie Boulter v Rebecca Sramkova

13:06 , Mike Jones

Katie Boulter will face Rebecca Sramkova in the second match of this semi-final. Sramkova took on the Brit in Rome earlier this year and defeated her so there is history between these two.

Boulter has the safety net after Emma Raducanu’s win but she’ll want to send GB into the final.

‘Raducanu’s immaculate week continues'

12:58 , Mike Jones

BBC commentator Sue Thearle said: “Emma Raducanu’s immaculate week continues. She hasn’t dropped a set and she has delivered another priceless victory.

“She gives Great Britain real momentum at the start of this semi-final. What performance and what a win to get Anne Keothavong’s team going in this.”

Emma Raducanu triumphs over Viktoria Hruncakova

12:56 , Mike Jones

(Getty Images for LTA)

(Getty Images for ITF)

Emma Raducanu triumphs over Viktoria Hruncakova

12:54 , Mike Jones

A straight set victory for Emma Raducanu puts Great Britain in control of this semi-final and now it’s over to Katie Boulter to see this out and take them to the final for the first time since 1981.

She’s on court next.

*Emma Raducanu 6-4 6-4 Viktoria Hruncakova - Game, set and match!

12:53 , Mike Jones

Raducanu opens up with a serve down the T that Hruncakova gets back. The Brit goes into the net and gives up the first point. 0-15.

The next point is won by Raducanu though as she wraps her wrist around a forehand return that flies across court. 15-15.

Hruncakova then misses out on a return of serve to put Raducanu into the lead before an error takes the Brit within one point of the win. 40-15.

Raducanu serves out to the forehand and aces! That’s game, set and match.

*Emma Raducanu 6-4 5-4 Viktoria Hruncakova

12:49 , Mike Jones

Hruncakova holds serve. Raducanu needs to win this game to take the match. Can she do it?

Emma Raducanu 6-4 5-3 Viktoria Hruncakova*

12:47 , Mike Jones

There’s still a couple of chances for Raducanu to get the job done. She can either break Hruncakova here or else has another service game to win.

The Slovakian is going to force Raducanu to serve out. Hruncakova is upping her level again and falling back on power hitting to win the points.

She moves 30-0 up before a forehand finds the net giving Raducanu a foothold and a point.

Emma Raducanu 6-4 5-3 Viktoria Hruncakova* - Break!

12:45 , Mike Jones

Hruncakova goes after the serve and takes the first two points off Raducanu. It was at this point in the first set that the Slovakian began to play her best tennis.

She’s doing so again with a backhand down the line that takes her to 0-40. She’s got three break points now.

Raducanu saves the first one. An ace saves the second one. Hruncakova powers a backhand across court and takes the break!

*Emma Raducanu 6-4 5-2 Viktoria Hruncakova - Break!

12:40 , Mike Jones

A double fault from Hruncakova gifts Raducanu two break points but the Slovakian fizzes down an ace to save the first one. Raducanu secures the break though as her opponent goes too long!

Raducanu will serve for the match.

Emma Raducanu 6-4 4-2 Viktoria Hruncakova*

12:38 , Mike Jones

Oh wow! Raducanu takes the first point of the next game and is then forced onto the defensive. She sprints from side to side before unleashing on a cross court forehand that lands right in the corner.

Hruncakova takes the next point but still trails 15-30.

Emma Raducanu 6-4 4-2 Viktoria Hruncakova*

12:37 , Mike Jones

Raducanu holds! The Brit moves two games ahead in the second set and has a break completed. She’s closing in on winning this match and giving Great Britain the advantage in this semi-final.

Can Hruncakova get back into the set?

*Emma Raducanu 6-4 3-2 Viktoria Hruncakova

12:34 , Mike Jones

Hruncakova turns a backhand into the net and gives Raducanu the chance at closing out the game. She can’t get it done straight away as she clips the tape and brings the game to deuce.

A fine forehand down the line takes her to advantage before a cross court backhand hits the net. Back to deuce.

*Emma Raducanu 6-4 3-2 Viktoria Hruncakova

12:30 , Mike Jones

Now then, can Raducanu hold serve here and complete the break?

She starts off the game with a double fault before following up with an ace to make it 15-15. Raducanu then serves out to the forehand and follows up to the same side of court, Hruncakova is off balance and can’t get in the return.

A backhand from Raducanu then hits the net and there’s nothing to separate the two players again. 30-30.

*Emma Raducanu 6-4 3-2 Viktoria Hruncakova - Break!

12:26 , Mike Jones

A backhand return of serve from Raducanu puts her into the lead against the serve and she doubles the advantage when Hruncavkova goes long.

The Slovakian manages to claw her way back into the game but a backhand slice from Raducanu draws the error and sets up a couple of break points. Can she take one?

Yes! Hruncakova misses out on a smash and Raducanu goes ahead in the set.

Emma Raducanu 6-4 2-2 Viktoria Hruncakova*

12:24 , Mike Jones

That’s good.

A tight game sees the two women trade blows and points up to 30-30 before Emma Raducanu serves an ace down the T and closes out the game with another one.

Lovely serving from the Brit.

*Emma Raducanu 6-4 1-2 Viktoria Hruncakova

12:19 , Mike Jones

Hruncakova is giving herself a pep talk after a couple of errors. That’s a sign that she feels as though she’s now playing well enough to challenge Raducanu.

The Brit slots a lovely return of serve down the line with her forehand and moves within a point of the Slovakian at 40-30.

Hruncakova gets the hold though when Raducanu pings a backhand into the net. She leads in the second set.

Emma Raducanu 6-4 1-1 Viktoria Hruncakova*

12:16 , Mike Jones

And Raducanu does respond!

A hold of serve to love will restore a bit of confidence in the Brit who draws level in the second set. The first break, whichever way it comes, could be crucial to determine who wins here.

*Emma Raducanu 6-4 0-1 Viktoria Hruncakova

12:14 , Mike Jones

The second set begins with a fine hold of serve for Viktoria Hruncakova. She’s found her footing on this court and will go through the gears to cause issues for Emma Raducanu.

A response is needed.

Emma Raducanu 6-4 Viktoria Hruncakova - Game and set Raducanu!

12:08 , Mike Jones

It was tough in the end but Emma Raducanu gets over the line and claims the opening set of the match. Viktoria Hruncakova fought back brilliantly and things will be closer from here on.

*Emma Raducanu 5-4 Viktoria Hruncakova

12:06 , Mike Jones

This is Emma Raducanu’s second chance to see out this set. She pulls her length back just a touch and lands her shots closer to the net than the baseline.

Hrunkacova seems reluctant to come forward and can only float a forehand out of play. Raducanu takes the next point with a decent serve before going wide to the forehand. Hrunkacova smokes it back but Raducanu is well placed to flick it back and force another error.

Three set points for the Brit.

*Emma Raducanu 5-4 Viktoria Hruncakova

12:03 , Mike Jones

Oh no! Hrunkacova controls the game and works Raducanu from side to side. She sends her over to the right but the Brit manages to squeeze back a return from a tight angle.

Hrunkacova should win the point but instead sends the ball into the net. The Slovakian edges into a 40-30 lead though before a return of serve from Raducanu goes long and gives her another game.

That’s three in a row for the Slovakian.

Emma Raducanu 5-3 Viktoria Hruncakova* - Break!

11:59 , Mike Jones

A double fault ends Raducanu’s hopes of getting the first set closed off. Hrunkacova is right on top of her game now as evidence by a blistering forehand winner she belts across court.

*Emma Raducanu 5-2 Viktoria Hruncakova

11:54 , Mike Jones

Emma Raducanu is now serving to close out the first set. So far she’s sent down three double faults and three aces in this match as she attempts to increase the power of the first serve.

A drop shot from Hrunkacova is no trouble for Raducanu who flies up court and flicks it back into play to win the point.

Her opponent isn’t letting the set go quietly. She finds the baseline with a strong return then whips a forehand across court forcing a miscue from Raducanu.

The game moves level at 30-30.

*Emma Raducanu 5-2 Viktoria Hruncakova

11:49 , Mike Jones

Hrunkacova is beginning to click into gear. It may be too little too late for this opening set but the more she begins to feel at home on the court the better her chances of winning the match.

The Slovakian moves 40-15 ahead with a lovely crosscourt backhand but just when it feels as though the momentum is with her she sends down a double fault.

It doesn’t matter though. Hrunkacova holds serve and is still in this set.

Emma Raducanu 5-1 Viktoria Hruncakova*

11:44 , Mike Jones

Raducanu is properly turning up the heat. Her accuracy, hitting corner to corner, is frighteningly good and causing a lot of problems for Hrunkacova.

A body serve from Raducanu forces the Slovakian into another error before a backhand down the line winner puts Raducanu 40-0 up in the game.

She holds serve with her second ace of the match.

*Emma Raducanu 4-1 Viktoria Hruncakova

11:40 , Mike Jones

Very impressive. Emma Raducanu is powering her way into an increased lead with Hrunkacova unable to match the level of the Brit. Raducanu has three break points and takes the break with a strong forehand that her opponent pumps back into the net.

A perfect start for Great Britain.

Emma Raducanu 3-1 Viktoria Hruncakova*

11:38 , Mike Jones

Back over to Emma Raducanu. She was made to work hard to hold her first service game but starts well in this one with another back hand down the line.

That’s great!

Hrunkacova comes forward to work the ball from the net but a passing forehand from Raducanu is too good for her and the Brit moves 30-0 up.

Two more fine serves give the game to Raducanu who keeps her two-game lead in tact.

*Emma Raducanu 2-1 Viktoria Hrunkacova

11:33 , Mike Jones

Raducanu just needs to hold serve for the rest of this set and she’ll take the lead in the match. Hrunkacova opens up the next game with a double fault.

A blistering forehand from Raducanu sees her take another point but she can’t shake off her opponent who moves back level at 30-30.

A big serve from Hrunkacova troubles Raducanu who belts it too long. The Slovakian then holds serve. Game on.

Emma Raducanu 2-0 Viktoria Hruncakova*

11:30 , Mike Jones

No! This is going to be a well deserved win for whoever takes this game.

The two women are slugging it out, Raducanu stretches to whip another backhand down the line then takes the game as Hrunkacova’s return goes long!

*Emma Raducanu 1-0 Viktoria Hruncakova

11:27 , Mike Jones

Raducanu has the chance to close out the game but is dragged back to deuce before a double fault sets up another break point for Slovakia.

Raducanu doesn’t want to give this game up. An inside out forehand from the Brit lands right in the corner and Hrunkacova can’t get to the return.

A backhand winner puts Raducanu back within one point of holding her serve. Can she get over the line?

*Emma Raducanu 1-0 Viktoria Hruncakova

11:24 , Mike Jones

Oh no. A double fault from Raducanu gifts a couple of break points to Hrunkacova. A wayward return to a body serve from the Slovakian means Raducanu saves the first one.

She saves the second one too! A serve down the T forces the return out of play. Deuce.

*Emma Raducanu 1-0 Viktoria Hruncakova

11:22 , Mike Jones

The early break for Raducanu is a great start but she needs to hold this first service game to complete the break and take a two-nil advantage.

The first couple of points go to Hrunkacova though as Raducanu twice nails forehands into the net. A wonderful wide serve brings Raducanu onto the board but she’s still got work to do here.

15-30.

*Emma Raducanu 1-0 Viktoria Hruncakova

11:19 , Mike Jones

Hrunkacova makes a couple of errors to put Raducanu into the lead and then pushes a backhand into the net setting up two break points for the Brit.

She only needs one!

From the serve, Raducanu hooks the ball across court and the angle is too difficult for Hrunkacova to keep the ball in play. Raducanu takes the lead.

Emma Raducanu 0-0 Viktoria Hruncakova*

11:17 , Mike Jones

Viktoria Hrunkacova gets this semi-final started with a serve that she sends into the net. He second serve floats up to Emma Raducanu’s backhand and the Brit tries to dominate from the off and forces her return just wide of the sideline.

15-0.

*denotes next serve

Emma Raducanu v Viktoria Hruncakova

11:11 , Mike Jones

The two players step out onto the court and go through some warm ups after receiving their instructions from the match officials. Emma Raducanu won the toss and chose to receive the first serve.

Emma Raducanu v Viktoria Hruncakova

11:06 , Mike Jones

The two teams make their way out onto court and Great Britain seem quite relaxed and excited. They’ve been playing some great tennis and have a real chance of getting through this semi-final if they can reach those same levels.

The national anthems are now played and the first match is about to get underway.

Emma Raducanu v Viktoria Hruncakova

11:03 , Mike Jones

It’s almost time for this semi-final to begin. Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter are the two players tasked with taking Great Britain to the final.

Raducanu is on court first and she’ll take on Viktoria Hrunkacova. A strong start could be crucial for GB.

‘We’re in it to win it'

10:58 , Mike Jones

“We’re not looking too far ahead,” said Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong.

“Myself and all the other staff members are doing our best to instil the belief that the players, this team, can do it. We’re in it to win it. I’ve got every bit of faith and belief in the players.”

Friendship and ‘Spikeball’ fuelling Great Britain’s bid for Billie Jean King Cup glory

10:54 , Mike Jones

Friendship and team spirit are driving Great Britain towards a first Billie Jean King Cup final appearance for more than 40 years.

Anne Keothavong’s side will be favourites when they take on Slovakia in the last four in Malaga on Tuesday, with Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu yet to drop a set in victories against Germany and defending champions Canada.

Including an upset victory over France on clay in the qualifiers in April, Boulter and Raducanu have won seven of eight matches between them and are proving quite the double act.

Friendship and ‘Spikeball’ fuelling GB’s bid for Billie Jean King Cup glory

Boulter on Britain’s BJK Cup run

10:48 , Mike Jones

“We’re just going to keep believing, keep trusting it, and just keep enjoying it,” said Great Britain’s Katie Boulter. “I think that’s really important. It’s worked so well for us so far.

“I don’t think there is any pressure. I think we’re just enjoying ourselves. Living with the girls it’s been honestly truly amazing and such a great week for me. I have enjoyed it and been so inspired to be around all these people.

“I know they’ve got my back so, no matter what happens, I’m just going to go out and do my best. I know they’ll support me.”

Raducanu on beating Rebecca Marino

10:42 , Mike Jones

Raducanu said: “It was an incredibly difficult match because the dynamics were so different.

“In the second set Rebecca really upped her level, she started swinging on every single ball. I’m very pleased with how I managed to fend off the break points and sneak that break at 5-5 then close it out.”

Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter power Great Britain into Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals

10:36 , Mike Jones

Great Britain’s devastating duo Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter demolished defending champions Canada to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals.

Raducanu and Boulter are yet to drop a set in two ties at the Palacio de Deportes in Malaga and, with a very winnable clash against Slovakia to come on Tuesday, captain Anne Keothavong’s prediction that Britain could end the tournament as champions is beginning to look increasingly realistic.

Raducanu has made a terrific return from nearly two months out with a foot injury, following up her win against Germany’s Jule Niemeier on Friday by defeating Rebecca Marino 6-0 7-5.

Raducanu and Boulter power Great Britain into Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals

Raducanu to lead off

10:31 , Mike Jones

Emma Raducanu leads off for Great Britain in this semi final and will take on Viktoria Hruncakova in the first match before Katie Boulter faces Rebecca Sramkova in the second match.

During the competition so far neither Raducanu nor Boulter have dropped a set. Can they keep up that form as they target a place in the final?

Slovakia’s team

10:30 , Mike Jones

Slovakia (ranking)

Captain: Matej Liptak

Rebecca Sramkova (43)

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (110)

Viktoria Hruncakova (241)

Renata Jamrichova (375)

Tereza Mihalikova (42 – doubles)

Great Britain’s team

10:24 , Mike Jones

Great Britain (ranking)

Captain: Anne Keothavong

Katie Boulter (23)

Emma Raducanu (58)

Harriet Dart (61)

Heather Watson (140 - singles; 57 - doubles)

Olivia Nicholls (39 - doubles)

What is the format?

10:18 , Mike Jones

The semi-final will be contested over two singles matches and a doubles decider if required.

How can I watch it?

10:12 , Mike Jones

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the tie live via the BBC Red Button, or online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

When is Great Britain vs Slovakia?

10:06 , Mike Jones

The Billie Jean King Cup semi-final is due to start at 11am GMT on Tuesday 19 November at the Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga.

Great Britain vs Slovakia

10:00 , Mike Jones

Great Britain and Slovakia vie for a place in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup as the two nations meet in Malaga.

Boosted by a fit and firing Emma Raducanu, the British team have flown through their opening outings, dispatching both Germany and Canada without the concession of a set.

With Katie Boulter also in form, confidence will be high for Anne Keothavong’s squad ahead of a last four tie with surprise package Slovakia.

Rebecca Sramkova has impressed in upset victories over the United States and Australia as a relatively unheralded group eye another landmark win and a final berth against Italy.

Good morning!

09:28 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Billie Jean King Cup semi-final as Great Britain take on Slovakia for a spot in the final.

Britain have been in fine touch so far beating Germany and Canada to reach this stage of the tournament while their opponents have knocked out the United States and Australia.

Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter lead the charge for GB and hope to send the team into their first final since 1981 this morning.

Can they do it?