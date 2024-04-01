Billie Eilish Clarifies She Wasn’t Singling Out Anyone For Producing Multiple Vinyl Variants: “Stop Putting Words Into My Mouth”

Billie Eilish is making it clear she was not calling out any artist in particular after she deemed “wasteful” the practice of releasing multiple vinyl variants to boost album sales.

The Oscar winner shared a statement on social media to clarify her comments after many supposed she was singling out Taylor Swift.

“Okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said in that Billboard article,” Eilish posted on Instagram Stories. “I wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide system issues [and] when it comes to variants, so many artists release them — including ME! which I clearly state in the article.”

She continued, “The climate crisis is now and it’s about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better sheesh.”

In a recent interview with Billboard about sustainability, Eilish said she found it “frustrating” that “some of the biggest artists in the world making f***ing 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more.”

“It’s so wasteful, and it’s irritating to me that we’re still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money — and it’s all your favorite artists doing that sh**,” she added.

Eilish acknowledged that she has released vinyl variants in the past but took the extra steps to be more eco-friendly by using 100% recycled black vinyl for copies of her Happier Than Ever album, using recycled scraps for colored variants, and having each record enclosed in a shrink-wrap made of sugarcane.

