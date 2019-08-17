Bill Walton joins White Sox booth, provides best baseball commentary ever

After causing a delay at Petco Park in San Diego last weekend, Bill Walton took his unique talents and perspective up the west coast to Anaheim on Friday night.

The baseball world was not ready for what followed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This time, the basketball Hall of Famer was behind the microphone as a guest commentator for the 7-2 Chicago White Sox victory against the Los Angeles Angels.

As always, it was the Bill Walton Show from start to finish.

Walton was filling in for usual color commentator Steve Stone. He was joined by White Sox play-by-play man Jason Benetti, who’s also his frequent partner on ESPN college basketball broadcasts.

Rest assured, there was no actual baseball analysis. There was just Bill Walton delivering one philosophical musing after another. And even after nine innings, it felt like we’d not yet scratched the outer surface of Walton’s mind.

There were no limits, and we mean that quite literally.

More Bill Walton in baseball booths please and thank you



(via @NBCSWhiteSox) pic.twitter.com/kbwfkiKZ7z — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 17, 2019

If you’re not a fan of Walton’s shtick, we’d suggest excusing yourself now.

If you dig it, stick around. Because there’s plenty more where that came from.

Right here, we’re going to highlight some of the gems Walton bestowed upon us while admittedly not having a single clue about what he was watching.

Enjoy.

Story continues

This is the most lit broadcast ever. We're screaming after foul balls. pic.twitter.com/YOnZgHd2Jl — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 17, 2019

Bill Walton wants a triple play with one out, and pushing for the out to be carried over — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 17, 2019

We’re not used to trash talk on MLB broadcasts. We could get used to it, though.

Bill Walton: “I’m not a very good catcher. I’m much better at getting high than getting lower." pic.twitter.com/Pp33wIBqmt — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 17, 2019

Line of the night, hands down.

Bill Walton: “How many innings do they play? Is there a mercy rule?”



It’s a tie game. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 17, 2019

Funny you mention that one, Bill. Earlier on Friday Yankees manager Aaron Boone admitted he’d be in favor of MLB adopting a mercy rule.

On a scale of 1-Bill Walton, what's your excitement level? pic.twitter.com/nRjqCOo8pc — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 17, 2019

Bill Walton has, continued:



- mistaken a replay for live action (who among us!)

- compared Welington Castillo to Usain Bolt

- earnestly made sure an obvious foul ball was, indeed, a foul ball

- taken a long bathroom break

- this https://t.co/woe8adujlP — Whitney McIntosh (@WhitneyM02) August 17, 2019

That’s just the first four innings. Then he got to witness a Mike Trout home run.

He might be on to something with this next one. Rather than call New York every time there’s a challenge, just have the broadcasters reenact the play.

Who needs replay reviews when you can have reenactments instead? pic.twitter.com/4MtxUS2jTX — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 17, 2019

The only thing missing at this point was Walton calling a grand slam. White Sox catcher James McCann took care of that. The slam was McCann’s second in three games, so it’s no wonder he became Walton’s new favorite player.

It was also a great way to cap a memorable broadcast.

Thanks to Walton, what would have been just another Friday night game in MLB was not only the talk of baseball, but the talk of all social media.

Bill Walton is trending #1 on twitter



Makes me think of college basketball, is it December yet? — Owen (@Alakazam_428) August 17, 2019

Nope. It’s still August. But Bill Walton season never truly ends.

More from Yahoo Sports: