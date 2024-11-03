What Bill Self wants to see from Hunter Dickinson, Jayhawks in KU basketball opener

Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) talks with head coach Bill Self against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 22, 2024.

After an exhibition schedule that included a 16-point loss to Arkansas and 31-point victory over Washburn, the preseason No. 1-ranked Kansas Jayhawks open the regular-season Monday night against Howard University.

Tipoff between the teams picked to win the Big 12 Conference and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference is 7 p.m. with a live broadcast available on ESPN+.

“We’re excited because it’s the first game. That’s an added bonus to it being the first game,” 22nd-year KU coach Bill Self said of the opener serving as part of the second-annual McLendon Classic. That event honors KU grad/legendary coach John McLendon and also supports the McLendon Foundation.

A year ago, the Jayhawks defeated North Carolina Central 99-56 in the first McLendon Classic, also held on Opening Night at Allen Fieldhouse.

“The McLendon Foundation is something we think is worthwhile and very positive, something we think has provided opportunities for many to get involved in our industry in some way, shape or form and give many that opportunity they may not have had if it weren’t for the foundation,” Self added Friday at a news conference previewing the game.

According to the official McLendon Foundation Website, “the John McLendon Minority Scholarship Foundation offers scholarships for minority students who intend to pursue a postgraduate degree in athletics administration and is home of the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative, a coach-driven program to create access to and opportunity for meaningful employment experience for minority candidates known as future leaders.”

Self stated that having Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee McLendon’s name on the Classic, “is important. Playing an HBCU program I think adds to its value without question. Playing Howard is as quality as you can possibly get. We’re excited about it.”

Led by MEAC preseason player of the year Bryce Harris and second-team pick Marcus Dockery (both guards), Howard has reached the NCAA Tournament the past two years under the direction of coach Kenny Blakeney, the 2023 McLendon Award recipient. The award is presented annually to the top collegiate head coach that includes NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA.

KU defeated Duke graduate Blakeney’s Bison 96-68 in a first-round 2023 NCAA Tournament game in Des Moines, Iowa. Last year, the Bison fell to Wagner 71-68 in a First Four tourney game in Dayton. The Bison went 1-1 in the 2024-25 exhibition season, defeating William & Mary 74-63 on Oct. 21 and losing at American 74-66 on Oct. 28.

On Monday night, both teams’ coaching staffs will wear patches and players will warm up in special McLendon Classic pregame shooting shirts.

A KU news release indicates “there will be recognitions throughout the contest honoring McLendon as well as moments to highlight current affinity groups at KU that are continuing McLendon’s legacy of inclusion, pro activity and perseverance. To learn more about the McLendon Foundation, one can go to minorityleaders.org.”

What Bill Self wants to see in Monday’s opener

The game figures to feature the season-debut of KU senior center Hunter Dickinson, who missed KU’s two exhibition games because of a sprained foot. Also expected to make his first appearance is senior guard Shakeel Moore, who had surgery in September to repair a hairline fracture in his ankle.

Self said Friday that barring any setbacks during weekend practices the two would be available versus the Bison.

“The amount I’ve seen him play since Gonzaga (season-ending loss in second round of 2024 NCAAs) … he’s been great,” KU junior forward Zach Clemence said of Dickinson. “His touch on the basket has almost been perfect. His shooting has always been good. It’s falling a lot more. He has a good mindset going in the season for sure. You can see it in his eyes.”

KU coach Self said he’d like to see Dickinson this season “continue to work on his athleticism, his body. I think Hunt has unbelievable touch. If the ball gets on the rim sometimes it just has the tendency to fall in. He has a soft touch.”

“I don’t think he shot it near as well last year as what he is he capable of shooting it,” Self added of Dickinson, who averaged 17.9 points per game his first season at KU (after transferring from Michigan) on 54.8% shooting. He was 23-of-65 from 3 for 35.4%. “I think early in the season he did. I don’t think late in the season he did. We’d like to see him to start maybe making some of the same shots he didn’t make last year. I think a lot of that was legs too. He was playing so many minutes.”

Dickinson logged 32.2 minutes per game last year. Self has said he’d like to reduce minutes for his starters.

Meanwhile, Moore is a 6-1 senior transfer from Mississippi State.

“Shak is a strong, explosive, quick athlete. He can play underneath you, knock you off balance,” Self said. “I think Shak could be our best on-the-ball defender. He’s not a scorer (7.9 ppg last year at MSU) but he can make a shot. He knows how to play. He’s smart. He’s been in the ACC (one year N.C. State) and the SEC (three at MSU). It hurt him personally being out. It probably helped some others to allow them more opportunities early.”

After the Howard game, KU next faces North Carolina at 6 p.m., Friday, at Allen Fieldhouse. Then it’s off to Atlanta for a Champions Classic game against Michigan State. Tip is 5:30 p.m. Central a week from Tuesday at State Farm Arena.