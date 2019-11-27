Bill Peters will not coach vs. Sabres as Flames continue investigation

As the Calgary Flames continue their investigation into allegations made by Akim Aliu against head coach Bill Peters, general manager Brad Treliving revealed that Peters will not coach Wednesday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Associate coach Geoff Ward — who boasts no head coaching experience — will take over in Peters’ absence.

The Flames have yet to provide a definitive update regarding Peters’ job status.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Our review into the allegations from last evening continues. This is a very serious matter and we want to be thorough in our review,” Treliving said in a statement.

"We will have no further comment until our review is complete.”

Aliu alleges that Peters directed racial slurs towards him over his choice of music during the pair’s time with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. Two of Aliu’s former teammates corroborated his account to TSN’s Frank Seravalli on Tuesday.

An initial report stated that Peters had been fired, but Treliving made it clear that the report was false.

If the investigation offers enough evidence that Peters directed these slurs at Aliu, the Flames should have no choice but to fire him.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports