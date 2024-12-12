Bill Belichick to North Carolina: Lawrence Taylor, Mike McCarthy, football world react to stunning decision

The news of Bill Belichick reportedly becoming the new head coach at North Carolina rather than pursuing one of the NFL coaching openings has shaken the sports world.

Belichick going to Chapel Hill, on an announced five-year deal, is surprising for a variety of reasons. The presumption was that the six-time Super Bowl winner (with two titles as an assistant) would stay in the familiar territory of the NFL. At 72 years old, Belichick is also older than what would be expected at a program like UNC, which could take a few years to lift toward College Football Playoff contention.

Yet in looking at all the attention this decision is garnering, it's apparent why North Carolina would take the risk of hiring someone who's never coached in college before and seemingly unfamiliar with the grind of recruiting players that's necessary for success.

I just texted Lawrence Taylor, the greatest player in North Carolina history, to get his thoughts on Bill Belichick taking the job at his alma mater.

"UNC stock has just gone up!!!" Taylor texted.

"You like it?" I asked.

"Absolutely," he said.

"Did you talk to him about it?" I… — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) December 11, 2024

Someone who would arguably be an authority on Belichick and North Carolina is former NFL linebacker Lawrence Taylor. Taylor was an All-American at UNC and played under Belichick during most of his Hall of Fame career with the New York Giants.

"UNC stock has just gone up!!!" Taylor texted to longtime NFL reporter Gary Myers. Apparently, Taylor was one of the people Belichick consulted while deciding whether to take the job.

Bill Belichick is only going to UNC because he looks like the logo. pic.twitter.com/b1SFpTXsef — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) December 10, 2024

Naturally, such an unconventional hire led to jokes, such as Belichick resembling UNC's grouchy Tar Heel logo.

Changing Chapel Hill's name to "Chapel Bill" was also a popular reaction.

New UNC logo is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RJCrCYTQU3 — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) December 11, 2024

Many observers pondered why exactly Belichick would choose to likely end his career in college, which may or may not affect his legacy. For instance, he is now very unlikely to overtake Don Shula for most wins by an NFL head coach, something which was presumably important to him.

I will say this though: the debates about what legends should or shouldn't do at the end of their careers is mostly nonsense. It never really ruins legacies, etc. And if BB wants to just coach ball and this is his best opportunity to do so, good on him. — Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) December 11, 2024

Several pointed out that just coaching football is most important to Belichick, rather than analyzing it or providing commentary in the media. Author David Halberstam noted this in his 2005 book on Belichick, "The Education of a Coach."

Almost 20 years ago, the late, great David Halberstam predicted this after spending a year with Bill Belichick working on an authorized biography: pic.twitter.com/q8PvbGWaeK — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) December 11, 2024

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reinforced the "coaches want to coach" sentiment, and had high praise for both UNC and Belichick (who many thought might replace McCarthy).

Mike McCarthy on Bill Belichick to UNC: “Wow, that’s great. That’s a beautiful place. No, I’m serious. I think it’s cool, I really do. Coaching is coaching. I’ll say one thing – they’ll be someone to be reckoned with.” — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 11, 2024

Belichick reportedly visited several college coaches during his year away from the sideline to learn. He's consulted college coaches throughout his career, including former Alabama coach Nick Saban, former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer and current Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio is among those who asked if some of those coaches would have been as forthcoming if they knew Belichick was migrating to the college game.

I wonder how many college coaches opened their doors to Bill Belichick this season without realizing he was actually doing opposition research. pic.twitter.com/JJ2RX9EDBX — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 11, 2024

Another angle on the legacy question is that Belichick may see coaching at North Carolina as bringing the coaching history of his family full circle.

Belichick's father, Steve, coached running backs at UNC from 1953-55. If, as expected, Belichick adds his son Stephen, currently the defensive coordinator at Washington, to his staff, the limbs of his family tree at the school could stretch out further.

According to sources, a lot of Bill Belichick’s motivation in coming to Carolina revolves around honoring his father’s legacy (UNC assistant ‘53-‘55) and views Carolina in high regard because of him.



In his initial interview, he said his first words growing up were “Duke Sucks.” pic.twitter.com/WgGhYeaQp8 — Taylor Vippolis (@tvippolis) December 11, 2024

Others wondered if Belichick might get the band back together in Chapel Hill and hire several of his former assistants — including Charlie Weis and Joe Judge — and players for his staff.

Just thinking aloud for no apparent reason 😜



Charlie Weis Jr and Joe Judge are at Ole Miss.



Steve Belichick and Vinnie Sunseri are at Washington.



Kevin Faulk was at LSU.



Ben McDaniels was at Texas, Michigan & more.



Berj Najarian is at BC.



Again just random notes. — Evan Cohen (@EvCoRadio) December 9, 2024

Prior to Belichick's hiring becoming official, current Patriots quarterback and former UNC alum Drake Maye thought the coach and school were a great match.

"A legendary coach, with the success he had here," Maye said. "What a great place Chapel Hill is... I think coach will love Chapel Hill."

Drake Maye arrives … shares thoughts on the possibility of Bill Belichick becoming coach at his alma mater, University of North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/3w9Y0X5GxK — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 11, 2024

Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne, who played three seasons for Belichick, shared some advice on what the Tar Heels' student-athletes should expect from a "tough coach."

Kendrick Bourne on Bill Belichick to UNC and his advice to college players:



"Stay tough. Have a gritty mindset because it's not gonna be easy but in the end it will be worth it...Just don't miss class." @NBC10 #NEPats pic.twitter.com/gwS6Tq68ND — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) December 11, 2024

"Stay tough," Bourne told reporters on Wednesday. "Have a gritty mindset because it's not gonna be easy."

"Just don't miss class," he added.